Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here’s 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024

These treats make the perfect stocking fillers

Presented by local businesses
Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Present buying can be stressful but we've got you covered.

Christmas is almost here and you’re in a festive mood. The turkey has been ordered and the tinsel is up, but by this time the present buying inspiration is often running a bit thin. Don’t panic!

Gift vouchers are the perfect present for Christmas 2024.

And from luxury spas to delicious dining and tasty tipples, there are lots of great local businesses offering gift vouchers. Here are four options to check out.

Daisy Tasker at Hotel Indigo

A lamb shank served at the restaurant.
Treat that special someone to a festive meal at Daisy Tasker restaurant, set in the stylish Hotel Indigo.

Set within the stylish Hotel Indigo Dundee, Daisy Tasker restaurant exudes an inviting blend of history and modernity. Named after the renowned former mill worker and activist, this dining gem pays homage to its namesake through a welcoming atmosphere and great Scottish dishes.

The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients crafted into firm favourites and exciting new combinations that celebrate Scotland’s rich gastronomic heritage. From sumptuous steaks to cherry glazed duck and monkfish salad, there is something for everyone on the menu.

With an ambiance that effortlessly marries industrial chic with contemporary comfort, it’s the perfect spot for guests new to the city, a romantic dinner during your Hotel Indigo stay or a special group celebration.

Book online for your next meal at Daisy Tasker restaurant.

Kingsbarns Distillery

Front view of Kingsbarns Distillery
You can find out all about the whisky making process with a tour of Kingsbarns Distillery.

For many of us, whisky holds a special place in our hearts. Whether your favourite dram takes you back to a special time or place, or brings you little moments of joy in front of the fire at home.

Treat loved ones to unforgettable experiences at Kingsbarns Distillery and Darnley’s Gin.

Explore the art of whisky-making with the Dream to Dram Tour (£60), create a custom blend with the Wemyss Malts Blending Experience (£50), or discover perfect serves on the Ginspiration Tour (£30).

Tipple your fancy with Kingsbarns Distillery this Christmas.

The distillery shop stocks a large selection of Kingsbarns and Wemyss Malts whiskies, Darnley’s Gins and Rimauresq fine wines from the Wemyss family’s vineyard in Provence. It also has a selection of whisky and gin-related gifts and souvenirs such as glasses, books, hip flasks. There are also sweaters, bags, baseball caps and beanie hats.

Murrayshall House Hotel

A client getting a massage and some drink and food at the hotel.
Murrayshall House Hotel is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some delicious treats.

Treat you friends and family to spa treatments or afternoon tea, or better still both at Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth.

The spa therapists use ISHGA products for the treatment and there is one room where two people can have treatments together.

Afternoon tea is in the Barossa cocktail bar with wonderful views of Perth while you sit next to a roaring fire and indulge in Champagne for the perfect treat.

Being a country estate Murrayshall offers many more voucher offerings from golf rounds, tuition and axe throwing to quad bikes and so much more.

The  food offering in Cairns is casual dining with pizzas, burgers or curries. While the fine dining restaurant EOLAS offers one of the best culinary experiences in Perth and provides spectacular views.

Indulge yourself this festive season with a Murrayshall voucher.

Angus Alchemy

Angus Alchemy products
Angus Alchemy’s unique products are made from locally sourced ingredients.

Looking for some last-minute inspiration for Christmas, The Mixers of Mayhem have you covered!

Angus Alchemy strives to revive the craft of moonshine with a nod to the 1920’s prohibition era. Based just outside of Carnoustie, the distillery produces award winning Gin and Moonshine where drinks are made with locally sourced ingredients and inspired by Scottish recipes to deliver distinct flavours in every sip.

The moonshine based ready-to-drink cocktails are perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own, while the four-pack miniature bottles are a great way to try some of the distillery’s moonshines and gins.

Vouchers for distillery experiences are ideal gifts where you have the option of three bespoke tastings which can be tailored for any specific requirements and needs.

C’mon in, the Moonshine’s lovely at Angus Alchemy!!

