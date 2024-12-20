Woman assaulted by youth wearing ‘bandana’ face covering in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman assaulted by youth wearing ‘bandana’ face covering in Glenrothes

Police have appealed for witnesses after an unprovoked town centre assault.

By Neil Henderson
The woman was attacked on Postgate linking Glenrothes bus station and shopping centre.
The woman was attacked on Postgate, which links Glenrothes bus station and shopping centre. Image Google Street View

Police have launched a probe after a woman was assaulted by youths in Glenrothes.

The woman was on Postgate in the town centre shortly before 6pm on Thursday when she was approached by a gang of youths.

She was then assaulted by two of the group.

She did not require medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as being male, aged between 15 and 18 and of medium build.

He was wearing a black jacket and grey jogging trousers.

He has his hood up and had a bandana covering his face.

Police probe after Glenrothes assault

He was also carrying a black rucksack with Nike writing in white on the back of the bag.

The second suspect is described as male, aged between 13 to 16, of slim build and wearing all black.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who was in Postgate or the nearby bus station in Glenrothes at around 5.55pm on Thursday to come forward.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack on a woman by a group of youths in a busy area of the town.

“We believe there would have been people in the area at the time who may have seen what happened and be able to help with our ongoing enquiries.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and carrying out regular patrols of the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference 2611 of December 19.

Conversation