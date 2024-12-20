Woman assaulted by youth wearing ‘bandana’ face covering in Glenrothes

Police have launched a probe after a woman was assaulted by youths in Glenrothes.

The woman was on Postgate in the town centre shortly before 6pm on Thursday when she was approached by a gang of youths.

She was then assaulted by two of the group.

She did not require medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as being male, aged between 15 and 18 and of medium build.

He was wearing a black jacket and grey jogging trousers.

He has his hood up and had a bandana covering his face.

He was also carrying a black rucksack with Nike writing in white on the back of the bag.

The second suspect is described as male, aged between 13 to 16, of slim build and wearing all black.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who was in Postgate or the nearby bus station in Glenrothes at around 5.55pm on Thursday to come forward.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack on a woman by a group of youths in a busy area of the town.

“We believe there would have been people in the area at the time who may have seen what happened and be able to help with our ongoing enquiries.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and carrying out regular patrols of the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference 2611 of December 19.