6 youths charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ on woman at Glenrothes Bus Station

Police say they will now deploy additional resources in the town centre over the Christmas period.

By Stephen Eighteen
Glenrothes Bus Station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Six youths have been charged after an assault on a 51-year-old woman in Glenrothes.

The incident happened at Glenrothes Bus Station at around 5.55pm on Thursday December 19.

Community Sergeant David McCabe said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the public.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and additional resources will be patrolling the town centre over the Christmas period.

“I am grateful for the assistance of the public in this matter and would urge all parents to know where your child is at all times to ensure that they are not involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and children’s reporter.

