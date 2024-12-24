IN PICTURES: Forfar JAC Christmas Eve tractor run fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Forfar JAC Christmas Eve tractor run fun

The annual convoy between Kirriemuir and Forfar raises thousands of pounds for charity.

Forfar JAC's annual tractor run 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar JAC's annual tractor run 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Heather Fowlie

Santa would have had no problem finding his way to Kirriemuir and Forfar this year.

Because once again Forfar JAC lit the way with a Christmas Eve convoy of brightly-lit tractors which thrilled local families.

The fundraising tractor run has become a cherished festive tradition.

And once again it brought a huge turnout as young farmers made sure their machines were kitted out for Christmas.

It set off from Pluckerston Farm, just south of Kirriemuir, passing through Westmuir, Kirriemuir and Padanaram.

And it finished up at the old Forfar mart premises, where the event was hosted by where the event will be kindly hosted by AM Philip, in partnership with Glenford and Gammies.

Farming theme to tractor run fundraising

This year it raised money for Angus Toy Appeal and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Hopes are high it will overtake last year’s charity total of £5,500.

Club chairman Robbie Wills said: “The tractor run has grown from strength to strength.

“Given that so many children love to see the tractors go by with their flashing lights, all decorated so well, we will be asking the Angus Toy Appeal to attribute a portion of their spending from our donation towards the purchasing of agricultural toys – to encourage children to think about farming from a young age.

Club secretary, Glen Barclay added: “This year has seen a growing division between the rural and urban worlds, and as a club, we have really tried to become engaged within the community.

“In addition to fundraising events like our Dung sale and duck races, we’ve also spent time creating maternity patches and knitting baby hats to donate to Ninewells Hospital.

“The tractor run is the pinnacle of the year for us, and we loved seeing the crowds out enjoying the Christmas spirit once again.”

You can still donate to the tractor run appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac-tractor-run?

The Forfar event was the the first of three Angus tractor runs over the festive season.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the best of the event below.

Forfar JAC’s annual tractor run 2024.
Watching and waiting to get going.
Peter Ray and his well dressed tractor.
The tractors make their way to Kirriemuir and then to Forfar in some amazingly dressed up tractors.
Funds raised to go towards Angus Toy Appeal & Forfar JAC.
Stuart Douglas rides his grinch themed tractor with his kids Ruaridh, 10 and Cameron, 8.
Stuart Milne with his niece Sophie Mustard, 8.
A fantastic turnout of tractors.
David Elder with kids Archie, 7 and Rory, 4.
Stuart Douglas with his grinch themed tractor with his kids Ruaridh, 10 and Cameron, 8.
Crowds watched whilst the tractors passed by beeping their horns.
Candy canes galore!
Stephen Cochrane with his son Marshall Cochrane, 11.
A wave from santa and his trailor.
The event was extremely well turned out with hundreds of tractors.
A wonderful view of the tractors as they head round the country lanes.
A full blown fire place!
A beautiful sunset taken by Mhairi behind the festive tractors!
Campbell Thomson is in the Christmas spirit!

More from Angus & The Mearns

The townhouse on Brechin High Street. Image: Yopa
Renovated 4-bedroom Brechin townhouse for sale at just £90k
HMP Polmont
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime
The Rook's Nest halfway house beside the 10th green on the Championship course at Carnoustie. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Angus Planning Ahead: Former Montrose hotel Airbnb and Carnoustie golf course halfway house upgrade…
The body has been found of Alexander Beattie, 87, missing from Arbroath. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in search for missing Arbroath man, 87
The 73A in Dundee City Centre.
Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion
2
Sharky's Bar. Montrose
Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service
The body has been found of Alexander Beattie, 87, missing from Arbroath. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for man, 87, missing from Arbroath
Balhousie Ruthven Towers. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: 'Awful' food at Perthshire home and improvements at fire-hit Kirkcaldy service
Montrose woman Wilma Porter, who died in an Aberdeenshire crash
Montrose woman, 79, dies in hospital 10 days after Aberdeenshire crash
Gardyne Castle in Friockheim
Person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to 16th-century Angus castle

Conversation