IN PICTURES: Forfar JAC Christmas Eve tractor run fun

Santa would have had no problem finding his way to Kirriemuir and Forfar this year.

Because once again Forfar JAC lit the way with a Christmas Eve convoy of brightly-lit tractors which thrilled local families.

The fundraising tractor run has become a cherished festive tradition.

And once again it brought a huge turnout as young farmers made sure their machines were kitted out for Christmas.

It set off from Pluckerston Farm, just south of Kirriemuir, passing through Westmuir, Kirriemuir and Padanaram.

And it finished up at the old Forfar mart premises, where the event was hosted by where the event will be kindly hosted by AM Philip, in partnership with Glenford and Gammies.

Farming theme to tractor run fundraising

This year it raised money for Angus Toy Appeal and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Hopes are high it will overtake last year’s charity total of £5,500.

Club chairman Robbie Wills said: “The tractor run has grown from strength to strength.

“Given that so many children love to see the tractors go by with their flashing lights, all decorated so well, we will be asking the Angus Toy Appeal to attribute a portion of their spending from our donation towards the purchasing of agricultural toys – to encourage children to think about farming from a young age.

Club secretary, Glen Barclay added: “This year has seen a growing division between the rural and urban worlds, and as a club, we have really tried to become engaged within the community.

“In addition to fundraising events like our Dung sale and duck races, we’ve also spent time creating maternity patches and knitting baby hats to donate to Ninewells Hospital.

“The tractor run is the pinnacle of the year for us, and we loved seeing the crowds out enjoying the Christmas spirit once again.”

You can still donate to the tractor run appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac-tractor-run?

The Forfar event was the the first of three Angus tractor runs over the festive season.

