Person cut out of car by firefighters after Kinglassie crash

Firefighters used specialist hydraulic equipment to free one individual from vehicle.

By Neil Henderson
B921 road on the outskirts of Kinglassie in Fife.
B921 road on the outskirts of Kinglassie in Fife. Image: Google Street View

Firefighters cut out a person trapped in a car after it crashed on the main road into Kinglassie.

The crash happened on the B921, on the outskirts of the Fife village, at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for more than an hour as two ambulances, two fire engines and several police cars attended.

Firefighters used specialist hydraulic equipment to free one person trapped inside the vehicle.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Road blocked after Kinglassie crash

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.34pm on Saturday from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist following a one-vehicle crash on the B921 close to Kinglassie.

“Two fire appliances were despatched, one from Dunfermline and a second from Glenrothes.

“Officers used hydraulic press equipment to free one individual who was found to be trapped in the vehicle.

“One person was freed and passed to the ambulance service for further assistance.

“The stop call was issued at 11.32pm and crews were returned to their stations shortly after.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Conversation