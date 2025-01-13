Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed

Drivers parking outwith the designated bays at the site near Dunfermline can be issued with a £60 fine.

By Neil Henderson
Some of the cars ticketed at Halbeath Psrkand Ride in September.
Some of the ticketed cars at Halbeath Park and Ride in September. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

There has been a sharp rise in the number of drivers being fined at Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline.

A total of 309 tickets were issued to motorists for parking outwith the designated bays between January and October 2024.

According to data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information, that was a rise of 125 fines compared to the whole of 2023 – when 184 drivers were ticketed for the same reason.

The numbers are in stark contrast to 2022, when 85 fines were issued.

Rise in fines at Halbeath Park and Ride

Just 20 tickets were handed out in 2020 – with the site much quieter due to the pandemic – while 13 fines were issued in 2021.

Meanwhile, in the last two years, a total of 35 fines have been successfully appealed.

It comes after we told how several drivers had been hit with fines at the facility in September.

Fife Council, which operates the site, was later accused of “profiteering”.

Halbeath Park and Ride.
A sign showing the rules at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Halbeath Park and Ride has 1,124 spaces along with 48 disabled spaces and 20 charging points.

The site is free to use with no maximum stay limit – and there is no charge for vehicles being left overnight.

However, drivers can be hit with £60 fines if they have parked outside designated bays – which is a common approach when normal spaces are full.

Halbeath Park and Ride at full capacity.
Halbeath Park and Ride at full capacity. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

During 2024, June was the busiest month for fines with 84 tickets issued.

A total of 59 were issued in September and 31 in January.

Despite the rise in fines being issued, Fife Council insists the level of fines remains “relatively low” and in line with pre-Covid numbers – with 278 fines issued in 2019.

The local authority says there are no plans to expand Halbeath Park and Ride, despite previous calls by some councillors – though it is considering how it manages demand at the site.

‘Number of fines at Halbeath Park and Ride remains relatively low’

Susan Keenlyside, service manager, said: “Halbeath Park and Ride can experience high demand during peak holiday times when many holidaymakers make use of the scheduled bus service to the airport.

“Whilst the site may be full on occasion during these busy times, passengers return on a frequent basis with the turnover freeing up spaces throughout the day.

“While there are no immediate plans to increase capacity at Halbeath Park and Ride, options for managing demand longer term are being explored.

“The number of penalty charge notices issued at Halbeath remains relatively low and is similar to pre-Covid levels.”

Conversation