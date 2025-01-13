Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed

There has been a sharp rise in the number of drivers being fined at Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline.

A total of 309 tickets were issued to motorists for parking outwith the designated bays between January and October 2024.

According to data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information, that was a rise of 125 fines compared to the whole of 2023 – when 184 drivers were ticketed for the same reason.

The numbers are in stark contrast to 2022, when 85 fines were issued.

Rise in fines at Halbeath Park and Ride

Just 20 tickets were handed out in 2020 – with the site much quieter due to the pandemic – while 13 fines were issued in 2021.

Meanwhile, in the last two years, a total of 35 fines have been successfully appealed.

It comes after we told how several drivers had been hit with fines at the facility in September.

Fife Council, which operates the site, was later accused of “profiteering”.

Halbeath Park and Ride has 1,124 spaces along with 48 disabled spaces and 20 charging points.

The site is free to use with no maximum stay limit – and there is no charge for vehicles being left overnight.

However, drivers can be hit with £60 fines if they have parked outside designated bays – which is a common approach when normal spaces are full.

During 2024, June was the busiest month for fines with 84 tickets issued.

A total of 59 were issued in September and 31 in January.

Despite the rise in fines being issued, Fife Council insists the level of fines remains “relatively low” and in line with pre-Covid numbers – with 278 fines issued in 2019.

The local authority says there are no plans to expand Halbeath Park and Ride, despite previous calls by some councillors – though it is considering how it manages demand at the site.

‘Number of fines at Halbeath Park and Ride remains relatively low’

Susan Keenlyside, service manager, said: “Halbeath Park and Ride can experience high demand during peak holiday times when many holidaymakers make use of the scheduled bus service to the airport.

“Whilst the site may be full on occasion during these busy times, passengers return on a frequent basis with the turnover freeing up spaces throughout the day.

“While there are no immediate plans to increase capacity at Halbeath Park and Ride, options for managing demand longer term are being explored.

“The number of penalty charge notices issued at Halbeath remains relatively low and is similar to pre-Covid levels.”