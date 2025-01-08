Fife Man found dead in Kirkcaldy after ‘report of concern for person’ Police say the death is unexplained but not thought to be suspicious. By Finn Nixon January 8 2025, 9:29am January 8 2025, 9:29am Share Man found dead in Kirkcaldy after ‘report of concern for person’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5157605/man-found-dead-kirkcaldy-concern-person/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to a property in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A man has been found dead at a house in Kirkcaldy after police were called to a “report of concern for a person”. Officers were called to a property on Valley Gardens at around 2.30pm on Tuesday. The man’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. The age of the man has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a concern for person at a property at Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, around 2.30pm on Tuesday. “Officers attended and the body of a man was found within. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”
