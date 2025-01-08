Man found dead in Kirkcaldy after ‘report of concern for person’

A man has been found dead at a house in Kirkcaldy after police were called to a “report of concern for a person”.

Officers were called to a property on Valley Gardens at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The age of the man has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a concern for person at a property at Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

“Officers attended and the body of a man was found within.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”