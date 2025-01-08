Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 51, in Dundee

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a 51-year-old man in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Strathcarron Place in Menzieshill at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Locals saw at least six police cars and an ambulance in attendance.

Officers were also seen carrying torches and an area close to the end of Thurso Crescent was sealed off.

One passer-by said: “I saw the police racing to Thurso Gardens just before 5.40pm

“There was at least one large van and a car too, then an ambulance.

“There were officers with torches on just outside the block of flats that sits between Thurso Gardens and Strathcarron Place.

“The road was still open, but I’m not sure what was going on.”

Another onlooker said: “Police have taped off an area beside the flat block at the end of Thurso Gardens.

“There are several CID officers and some uniformed officers.”

Probe into circumstances of man’s death in Menzieshill

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, we were called to Strathcarron Place, Dundee, where a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”