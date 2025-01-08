Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 51, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 51, in Dundee

The man was pronounced dead in Menzieshill on Tuesday evening.

By Finn Nixon & Ellidh Aitken
An area of Thurso Gardens in Menzieshill was taped off on Tuesday evening. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a 51-year-old man in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Strathcarron Place in Menzieshill at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Locals saw at least six police cars and an ambulance in attendance.

Officers were also seen carrying torches and an area close to the end of Thurso Crescent was sealed off.

Several police cars and an ambulance attending an incident in Menzieshill.
One passer-by said: “I saw the police racing to Thurso Gardens just before 5.40pm

“There was at least one large van and a car too, then an ambulance.

“There were officers with torches on just outside the block of flats that sits between Thurso Gardens and Strathcarron Place.

“The road was still open, but I’m not sure what was going on.”

Another onlooker said: “Police have taped off an area beside the flat block at the end of Thurso Gardens.

“There are several CID officers and some uniformed officers.”

Probe into circumstances of man’s death in Menzieshill

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, we were called to Strathcarron Place, Dundee, where a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

