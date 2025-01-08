Council reveals reopening plans for damaged Broughty Ferry playpark

Dundee City Council has revealed reopening plans for part of a Broughty Ferry playpark that has been fenced off for months.

The main climbing frame at Castle Green was vandalised in September just weeks after a £200,000 refurbishment.

The pirate ship structure has been fenced off since.

However, work is now under way to repair the damaged structure and reopen the climbing frame next week.

Damaged Broughty Ferry playpark climbing frame set to reopen

The ship feature replaced the large wooden unit with metal slides which was demolished in June.

Inclusive equipment including a a wheelchair roundabout and basket swing were also installed during the upgrade.

The project cost the local authority £200,000.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work at Castle Green Play Park is currently underway with the play park anticipated to re-open next week.

“The repair work costs have been met from the original refurbishment project budget.”