Dundee Council reveals reopening plans for damaged Broughty Ferry playpark Part of the play area has been fenced off since September. By Andrew Robson January 8 2025, 10:06am January 8 2025, 10:06am Share Council reveals reopening plans for damaged Broughty Ferry playpark Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5157596/castle-green-playpark-broughty-ferry-reopen/ Copy Link 0 comment The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark has been fenced off for months. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Dundee City Council has revealed reopening plans for part of a Broughty Ferry playpark that has been fenced off for months. The main climbing frame at Castle Green was vandalised in September just weeks after a £200,000 refurbishment. The pirate ship structure has been fenced off since. However, work is now under way to repair the damaged structure and reopen the climbing frame next week. Damaged Broughty Ferry playpark climbing frame set to reopen The ship feature replaced the large wooden unit with metal slides which was demolished in June. Inclusive equipment including a a wheelchair roundabout and basket swing were also installed during the upgrade. The ship feature has been off-limits for months. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson The project cost the local authority £200,000. A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work at Castle Green Play Park is currently underway with the play park anticipated to re-open next week. “The repair work costs have been met from the original refurbishment project budget.”
Conversation