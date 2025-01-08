Council reveals reopening plans for damaged Broughty Ferry playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council reveals reopening plans for damaged Broughty Ferry playpark

Part of the play area has been fenced off since September.

By Andrew Robson
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark has been fenced off for months.
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark has been fenced off for months. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council has revealed reopening plans for part of a Broughty Ferry playpark that has been fenced off for months.

The main climbing frame at Castle Green was vandalised in September just weeks after a £200,000 refurbishment.

The pirate ship structure has been fenced off since.

However, work is now under way to repair the damaged structure and reopen the climbing frame next week.

Damaged Broughty Ferry playpark climbing frame set to reopen

The ship feature replaced the large wooden unit with metal slides which was demolished in June.

Inclusive equipment including a a wheelchair roundabout and basket swing were also installed during the upgrade.

The ship-feature has been off-limits for months at Castle Green
The ship feature has been off-limits for months. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The project cost the local authority £200,000.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work at Castle Green Play Park is currently underway with the play park anticipated to re-open next week.

“The repair work costs have been met from the original refurbishment project budget.”

