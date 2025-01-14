9-mile hospital journey for Fife patients as staff sickness shuts minor injuries unit

A Fife hospital has closed its minor injuries unit (MIU) due to staff sickness.

The MIU at Adamson Hospital in Cupar did not open on Tuesday due to the absences.

NHS Fife is instead directing members of the public to St Andrews Community Hospital, which is around nine miles away.

An NHS Fife statement said: “Due to staff sickness, the minor injuries unit at Adamson Hospital in Cupar has been unable to open today.

“NHS Fife and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership have contingency plans in place.

“The public requiring access to minor injuries services being directed to St Andrews Community Hospital, nine miles away

“The situation will be reviewed daily for the remainder of this week.

“Public should call NHS 24 on 111 if they need minor injuries care who will refer them to the correct location of care.”