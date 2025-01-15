VIDEO: Woman ‘gobsmacked’ after finding cannabis farm remains dumped in Fife woods

Remains from an illegal cannabis farm have been found fly-tipped in Fife woods.

A “gobsmacked” member of the public stumbled upon dozens of black bin bags full of plastic containers while out for a run.

She reported her discovery to Fife Council’s safer communities team without realising exactly what she had found.

And she was shocked to receive an email confirming: “These bags are the remnants from a cannabis farm”.

They were found in countryside near the hamlets of Coaltown of Burnturk and Kettlehill, near Kingskettle.

And they have now been removed by council workers.

Fife cannabis farm remains were covered with branches

The woman said: “There were about 30 black bin liners.

“It was like someone had tried to hide them in the woodland, just off the verge.

“There were branches lying in front of them as if they were trying to disguise what was there.

“There were lots of plastic containers but I don’t know what was in them.

“I wasn’t going to go poking about.”

The resident thinks they may have been dumped sometime on Saturday.

“I stopped today when I saw the council people loading the bags onto a lorry.

“The person said to me ‘we’ve had this before but I must say this is the biggest’.

“This is a small rural area and I’ve certainly never seen anything like this before.

“We’ve had fly-tipping but not of this sort.”