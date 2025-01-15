VIDEO: Woman ‘gobsmacked’ after finding cannabis farm remains dumped in Fife woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Woman ‘gobsmacked’ after finding cannabis farm remains dumped in Fife woods

The jogger discovered dozens of bin bags in a rural area near Kingskettle.

By Claire Warrender

Remains from an illegal cannabis farm have been found fly-tipped in Fife woods.

A “gobsmacked” member of the public stumbled upon dozens of black bin bags full of plastic containers while out for a run.

She reported her discovery to Fife Council’s safer communities team without realising exactly what she had found.

And she was shocked to receive an email confirming: “These bags are the remnants from a cannabis farm”.

They were found in countryside near the hamlets of Coaltown of Burnturk and Kettlehill, near Kingskettle.

And they have now been removed by council workers.

Fife cannabis farm remains were covered with branches

The woman said: “There were about 30 black bin liners.

“It was like someone had tried to hide them in the woodland, just off the verge.

“There were branches lying in front of them as if they were trying to disguise what was there.

Branches placed over the cannabis farm remains
Branches were pulled over some of the Fife cannabis farm remains. Image: Supplied

“There were lots of plastic containers but I don’t know what was in them.

“I wasn’t going to go poking about.”

The resident thinks they may have been dumped sometime on Saturday.

“I stopped today when I saw the council people loading the bags onto a lorry.

“The person said to me ‘we’ve had this before but I must say this is the biggest’.

“This is a small rural area and I’ve certainly never seen anything like this before.

“We’ve had fly-tipping but not of this sort.”

