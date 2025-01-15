NHS Tayside wins housing bid for former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee City Council refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside wins housing bid for former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee City Council refusal

The health board submitted a planning in principle application in September 2023 seeking permission for up to 58 houses to be built on the land.

By Laura Devlin
The former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital in 1996.
The former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital in 1996.

NHS Tayside has won its bid to build housing at the former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee councillors refused planning permission.



The site has remained unused since the closure of the Royal Liff Hospital more than two decades ago and falls within the wider Western Gateway development area.

Dundee planning chiefs had recommended the application be approved by councillors, despite 15 letters of objection against the proposals.

But when the local authority’s planning committee considered the plans in February last year, they refused to grant permission for the development. 

This was due to concerns from councillors over the lack of affordable housing included.

Layout of housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital. Image: EMA Architecture and Design Ltd.
Layout of housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital. Image: EMA Architecture and Design Ltd.

Appeal upheld

The health board subsequently submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environment appeals division bidding to overturn the council’s rejection.

It argued development was “well-designed and high-quality” and would contribute towards the “delivery of much needed private housing”.

The appeal was handled by reporter Ailie Callan, who determined the proposal is in compliance with Dundee City Council’s local development plan.

The ruling said there were no polices that would justify the refusal of planning permission.

This meant the appeal was upheld and planning permission in principle was granted .

However, it is stipulated any developer must pay a financial contribution towards primary education provision and the upgrades of the Swallow Roundabout.

Drone pictures show the new three-lane system approaching the Swallow Roundabout near Dundee.
Drone pictures show the new three-lane system approaching the Swallow Roundabout. Image: PettiDrone

NHS Tayside also submitted a claim for an award of expenses during the appeal process.

Documents show the health board believed the council the council acted “unreasonably” in refusing the planning application based on the reasons given.

And whilst the reporter determined Dundee City Council failed to “clearly” support its reason to refuse the application, the “unreasonable” behaviour did not result in the appellant incurring unnecessary expense.

NHS Tayside says it plans to progress with the sale of the former Liff Hospital site.

Conversation