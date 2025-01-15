NHS Tayside wins housing bid for former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee City Council refusal

NHS Tayside has won its bid to build housing at the former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee councillors refused planning permission.

The health board submitted a planning in principle application in September 2023 seeking permission for up to 58 houses to be built on the land.

The site has remained unused since the closure of the Royal Liff Hospital more than two decades ago and falls within the wider Western Gateway development area.

Dundee planning chiefs had recommended the application be approved by councillors, despite 15 letters of objection against the proposals.

But when the local authority’s planning committee considered the plans in February last year, they refused to grant permission for the development.

This was due to concerns from councillors over the lack of affordable housing included.

Appeal upheld

The health board subsequently submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environment appeals division bidding to overturn the council’s rejection.

It argued development was “well-designed and high-quality” and would contribute towards the “delivery of much needed private housing”.

The appeal was handled by reporter Ailie Callan, who determined the proposal is in compliance with Dundee City Council’s local development plan.

The ruling said there were no polices that would justify the refusal of planning permission.

This meant the appeal was upheld and planning permission in principle was granted .

However, it is stipulated any developer must pay a financial contribution towards primary education provision and the upgrades of the Swallow Roundabout.

NHS Tayside also submitted a claim for an award of expenses during the appeal process.

Documents show the health board believed the council the council acted “unreasonably” in refusing the planning application based on the reasons given.

And whilst the reporter determined Dundee City Council failed to “clearly” support its reason to refuse the application, the “unreasonable” behaviour did not result in the appellant incurring unnecessary expense.

NHS Tayside says it plans to progress with the sale of the former Liff Hospital site.