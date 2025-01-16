Neighbours in a flap over plan for 40ft flagpole in East Neuk garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours in a flap over plan for 40ft flagpole in East Neuk garden

People living nearby fear the pole could crash onto a church in high wind.

By Claire Warrender
The Elie flagpole will be located behind the large tree
Neighbours are in a flap over plans for a 40ft flagpole in an East Neuk garden.

Scott Murdoch’s proposal for his home in the Elie and Earlsferry conservation area provoked fears a hoisted flag would be noisy in high winds.

And people living nearby were also concerned it could fall onto a nearby church.

The church is beside the location of the Elie flagpole
Twelve people lodged formal objections against Mr Murdoch’s planning application.

And among them was St Michael’s and All Angels Church, which is just 10 feet away.

They said: “The flagpole and flag will dominate the skyline within the Elie conservation area.

“It will be two metres higher than the neighbouring Scots Pine tree and be highly visible over the surrounding area.

“It will be in close proximity to St Michael’s Church, at 3.5 metres away, and there is concern over the stability over such a high mast next to this building.”

‘I have no wish to view a flagpole’

Another person in the same street added: “A flagpole would be incongruous in this area as it would tower above everything else.

“I have no wish to view a flagpole or hear the inevitable annoying noise from the halyards.

“The noise would be continuous and extremely unwelcome, with possible health issues ensuing.”

However, Fife Council planning officers said it would be anchored to the ground with steel bolts in a concrete base.

And they added: “The flagpole will have minimal impact on neighbouring properties given the height of similar adjacent structures.

“There are other flagpoles in the Elie and Earlsferry conservation area so it’s not going to be an alien structure.”

The officer said the council’s environmental health team could step in if the noise level was deemed too high.

Councillors unanimously approved the application.

Conversation