Neighbours in a flap over plan for 40ft flagpole in East Neuk garden

Neighbours are in a flap over plans for a 40ft flagpole in an East Neuk garden.

Scott Murdoch’s proposal for his home in the Elie and Earlsferry conservation area provoked fears a hoisted flag would be noisy in high winds.

And people living nearby were also concerned it could fall onto a nearby church.

Twelve people lodged formal objections against Mr Murdoch’s planning application.

And among them was St Michael’s and All Angels Church, which is just 10 feet away.

They said: “The flagpole and flag will dominate the skyline within the Elie conservation area.

“It will be two metres higher than the neighbouring Scots Pine tree and be highly visible over the surrounding area.

“It will be in close proximity to St Michael’s Church, at 3.5 metres away, and there is concern over the stability over such a high mast next to this building.”

‘I have no wish to view a flagpole’

Another person in the same street added: “A flagpole would be incongruous in this area as it would tower above everything else.

“I have no wish to view a flagpole or hear the inevitable annoying noise from the halyards.

“The noise would be continuous and extremely unwelcome, with possible health issues ensuing.”

However, Fife Council planning officers said it would be anchored to the ground with steel bolts in a concrete base.

And they added: “The flagpole will have minimal impact on neighbouring properties given the height of similar adjacent structures.

“There are other flagpoles in the Elie and Earlsferry conservation area so it’s not going to be an alien structure.”

The officer said the council’s environmental health team could step in if the noise level was deemed too high.

Councillors unanimously approved the application.