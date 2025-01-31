Emergency services called to Oakley Co-op after girl, 4, hit by car

A four-year-old girl was treated by emergency staff after being hit by a car outside the Co-op in Oakley.

Emergency services were called to the store, on Wardlaw Way, just after 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

The nature of the girl’s injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man, has been reported after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.05pm on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a four-year-old pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was treated at the scene.

“The 54-year-old male driver will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”