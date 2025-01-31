Fife Emergency services called to Oakley Co-op after girl, 4, hit by car The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal. By Ben MacDonald January 31 2025, 5:07pm January 31 2025, 5:07pm Share Emergency services called to Oakley Co-op after girl, 4, hit by car Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5173247/oakley-girl-hit-car-outside-co-op/ Copy Link The incident happened outside the Co-op on Wardlaw Way. Image: Google Street View A four-year-old girl was treated by emergency staff after being hit by a car outside the Co-op in Oakley. Emergency services were called to the store, on Wardlaw Way, just after 3pm on Thursday afternoon. The nature of the girl’s injuries has not been confirmed. The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man, has been reported after the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.05pm on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a four-year-old pedestrian. “Emergency services attended and the girl was treated at the scene. “The 54-year-old male driver will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”