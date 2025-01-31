Barry Robson provides Raith Rovers January transfer window update ahead of Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson provides Raith Rovers January transfer window update ahead of Fife derby

The Stark's Park side have brought in 4 players since the New Year.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson admits he is unsure if he will be able to add any more signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

So far this month, the Kirkcaldy outfit have recruited strikers Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh, as well as defenders George Gitau and Jordan Doherty.

Robson admits in an ideal world he would be able to strengthen his squad further in the coming days.

However, with Gullan’s short-term deal and Marsh’s loan from Barnsley necessary to make up for the injuries to Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan, the budget is already stretched.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives out instructions to striker Jamie Gullan.
Jamie Gullan (right) returned to Raith Rovers for a fifth spell at the club. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“Well, if we could, yes,” said Robson when asked about further signings. “But the budget at the minute is where it is.

“I’ve obviously got a lot of players in my budget who are still injured and that takes up a good part of it.

“So, we’re kind of waiting on them.

“They’re players that I really like and players that I want to see, and we’ve got to focus on getting them back fit; that’s where we’re at.

Robson: ‘I don’t expect anything’

“If there’s something [a signing] we could do, it would be great. But we’ll have to see how that goes over the next couple of days.”

Like many managers, Robson has previously spoken of the difficulties of recruiting during the January transfer window.

However, he is also not anticipating any departures before the February 3 deadline.

“No, not at the minute, I don’t expect anything,” he added

“I think a lot of the work will probably need to be done in the summer. We all knew that.”

Finlay Pollock in pensive mood for Raith Rovers.
On-loan Raith Rovers winger Finlay Pollock is a doubt for the Fife derby. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Raith will make a late decision on the fitness of Finlay Pollock for Saturday’s Fife derby clash with Dunfermline.

The on-loan Hearts winger picked up a pelvic injury in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton Accies that lifted Rovers into sixth in the Championship table.

“We’ll have to see how he is in the morning,” explained Robson. “He just tweaked his groin a little bit.”

More from Football

New Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Archie Stevens.
Rangers kid Archie Stevens opens up on reasons for loan move to Dunfermline Athletic
Josh Mulligan
Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?
General view of Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Does BIG Dens Park claim by EFL scout prove old school methods…
Stuart Armstrong is on the move again.
Stuart Armstrong back in British football as ex-Dundee United favourite seals Vancouver Whitecaps exit
Elliot Watt in action for Wolves as an 18-year-old.
Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy's football story
New Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Archie Stevens holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline Athletic snap up Rangers winger - as Pars boss Michael Tidser reveals loan…
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Ephraim Yeboah holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline Athletic sign Bristol City striker as Pars' January transfer window takes shape
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders in action.
Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed
Dundee loan star Victor Lopez is aiming to make an impact. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee's plan for 'talented' Victor Lopez and reason behind 'Chespi' nickname revealed
Allan Campbell at a packed Wembley for the playoff final
Allan Campbell: The Toulon teen who built his own gym and helped ultimate underdogs…

Conversation