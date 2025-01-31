Barry Robson provides Raith Rovers January transfer window update ahead of Fife derby

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson admits he is unsure if he will be able to add any more signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

So far this month, the Kirkcaldy outfit have recruited strikers Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh, as well as defenders George Gitau and Jordan Doherty.

Robson admits in an ideal world he would be able to strengthen his squad further in the coming days.

However, with Gullan’s short-term deal and Marsh’s loan from Barnsley necessary to make up for the injuries to Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan, the budget is already stretched.

“Well, if we could, yes,” said Robson when asked about further signings. “But the budget at the minute is where it is.

“I’ve obviously got a lot of players in my budget who are still injured and that takes up a good part of it.

“So, we’re kind of waiting on them.

“They’re players that I really like and players that I want to see, and we’ve got to focus on getting them back fit; that’s where we’re at.

Robson: ‘I don’t expect anything’

“If there’s something [a signing] we could do, it would be great. But we’ll have to see how that goes over the next couple of days.”

Like many managers, Robson has previously spoken of the difficulties of recruiting during the January transfer window.

However, he is also not anticipating any departures before the February 3 deadline.

“No, not at the minute, I don’t expect anything,” he added

“I think a lot of the work will probably need to be done in the summer. We all knew that.”

Meanwhile, Raith will make a late decision on the fitness of Finlay Pollock for Saturday’s Fife derby clash with Dunfermline.

The on-loan Hearts winger picked up a pelvic injury in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton Accies that lifted Rovers into sixth in the Championship table.

“We’ll have to see how he is in the morning,” explained Robson. “He just tweaked his groin a little bit.”