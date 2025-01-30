Raith Rovers braced for bad news as they weigh up recovery timeline for striker Jack Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers braced for bad news as they weigh up recovery timeline for striker Jack Hamilton

The striker has seen a specialist over a troublesome ankle injury.

By Iain Collin
Jack Hamilton holds his hands on his head with a look of anguish on his face.
Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton could be out for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton could be out for the rest of the season – but one team-mate is nearing a welcome comeback.

Hamilton has been troubled by an ankle injury he sustained in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline in mid-December.

The former Livingston player had been back in training and close to a comeback but suffered a setback ahead of the recent Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.

The 24-year-old was subsequently sent to see a specialist as Raith seek the best treatment path.

And manager Barry Robson has confessed the marksman may not play again this term as a result.

Jack Hamilton (grounded) receives treatment for the injury he sustained against Dunfermline in December. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We don’t know yet,” said Robson of Hamilton’s likely return date.

“We’ve had him see a specialist. And we’re having to look at what the specialist has said and what route of action we’re going to take.

“But, at the minute, he’s not going to be back any time soon.”

One who could help boost Robson’s options in attack is Vaughan.

Last season’s top scorer has been sidelined since the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies on September 21 because of a hamstring issue.

Lewis Vaughan update

The fans’ favourite underwent surgery to repair the damage and has been battling back to fitness since.

“Hopefully we can get him back in a couple of weeks,” added Robson.

Meanwhile, the Raith boss has praised the impact of recent signings Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh after both got off the mark in the 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Gullan, who had been out of action for three months since last playing for Dundalk, is back at Rovers for a fifth spell and fired in the second goal in Tuesday’s victory after just six minutes.

Marsh came off the bench midway through the first-half as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Finlay Pollock and netted his first for the club just eight minutes later.

Aiden Marsh celebrates with Dylan Easton after netting his first Raith Rovers goal against Hamilton Accies
Aiden Marsh (right) netted his first Raith Rovers goal against Hamilton Accies. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“Aiden did well and big Hammer [Gullan] as well,” said Robson. “They both did well.

“They’ve come in and the two of them are going to take time.

“You can see that Marsh probably needs to get up to speed a bit. This is men’s football and it will probably take him a bit of time.

“Jamie obviously needs to catch up on games as well. But we need them to come in and help us.”

