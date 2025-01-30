Raith Rovers braced for bad news as they weigh up recovery timeline for striker Jack Hamilton

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton could be out for the rest of the season – but one team-mate is nearing a welcome comeback.

Hamilton has been troubled by an ankle injury he sustained in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline in mid-December.

The former Livingston player had been back in training and close to a comeback but suffered a setback ahead of the recent Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.

The 24-year-old was subsequently sent to see a specialist as Raith seek the best treatment path.

And manager Barry Robson has confessed the marksman may not play again this term as a result.

“We don’t know yet,” said Robson of Hamilton’s likely return date.

“We’ve had him see a specialist. And we’re having to look at what the specialist has said and what route of action we’re going to take.

“But, at the minute, he’s not going to be back any time soon.”

One who could help boost Robson’s options in attack is Vaughan.

Last season’s top scorer has been sidelined since the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies on September 21 because of a hamstring issue.

Lewis Vaughan update

The fans’ favourite underwent surgery to repair the damage and has been battling back to fitness since.

“Hopefully we can get him back in a couple of weeks,” added Robson.

Meanwhile, the Raith boss has praised the impact of recent signings Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh after both got off the mark in the 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Gullan, who had been out of action for three months since last playing for Dundalk, is back at Rovers for a fifth spell and fired in the second goal in Tuesday’s victory after just six minutes.

Marsh came off the bench midway through the first-half as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Finlay Pollock and netted his first for the club just eight minutes later.

“Aiden did well and big Hammer [Gullan] as well,” said Robson. “They both did well.

“They’ve come in and the two of them are going to take time.

“You can see that Marsh probably needs to get up to speed a bit. This is men’s football and it will probably take him a bit of time.

“Jamie obviously needs to catch up on games as well. But we need them to come in and help us.”