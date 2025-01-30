Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot

Lee Herd attacked Aiden Davidson causing him to fall and hit his head on a kerb near Styx in the town's Caskieberran Road during the early hours of September 3 2023.

By Jamie McKenzie
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
A man was knocked unconscious in a one-punch assault outside a Glenrothes nightclub.

Lee Herd attacked Aiden Davidson causing him to fall and hit his head on a kerb near Styx in the town’s Caskieberran Road during the early hours of September 3 2023.

His victim suffered a head fracture and small bleed to the brain, as well as permanent scarring to his nose.

Herd, of Cardenden Road, Cardenden, claimed he had felt threatened by the man and his brother.

The 33-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Caught on CCTV

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner told the court that around 9:50pm Mr Davidson and his brother had been drinking at the town’s Golden Acorn pub and made their way to Styx later that night.

The court heard that the area outside the club is covered by CCTV.

Both men were informed by door staff that they could not enter due to the time of the evening but they kept asking and were refused.

The pair tried to gain entry and this led to a “fight” with door staff, who then told them to leave.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A conversation then took place outside the club between Herd and the brothers.

The fiscal said that, while they spoke, Herd punched Mr Davidson “once to the left side of the face” and he fell back and struck the right side of his face on a kerb and fell onto the road on his back, rendering him unconscious.

Herd left the scene immediately and staff at the premises called for an ambulance.

Police also attended and saw the complainer with facial injuries.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Injuries

Injuries included a head fracture and small bleed to part of the brain and a chipped tooth.

He also reported permanent scarring to his nose as a result of the injury.

A victim impact statement was lodged with the court.

Defence lawyer Graham Inch said the two brothers were not known to Herd, who was outside the club waiting on a friend inside so they could share a taxi.

The solicitor said Herd advises he felt he was being “threatened” during the conversation with the brothers, who were stood “very close” to him, after they had been ejected and told to leave by door staff.

Mr Inch noted it was a single punch and suggested it was “poor behaviour” on the part of the complainer and brother in the lead up to the incident.

The lawyer said Herd accepts his conduct went “above and beyond” but that the consequences were not what he intended.

Mr Inch said his client was a “family man with a good job” and called for a social work report.

The solicitor said Herd has one relevant previous conviction from about eight years ago.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing until February 24 to obtain background reports and Herd’s bail was continued meantime.

