Watch as demolition work begins on old Star Hotel in Crieff

Demolition work has begun on the old Star Hotel in Crieff.

A demolition crew started tearing down the former East High Street destination on Friday morning.

Creative Crieff is spearheading a replacement project as part of the town’s regeneration.

The group plans to turn the site into a cinema and community hub.

Designs include a new state-of-the-art radio station, community garden and bistro.

Creative Crieff believes the project will enhance the town and offer “substantial benefits” to locals.

‘End of an era and a new chapter begins for Crieff’

A spokesperson for Creative Crieff said: “It is the end of an era and a new chapter begins for Crieff.

“Demolition work has now begun at the Crieff hotel, marking both a poignant farewell and a promising new beginning for the town with the ‘Star Experience’.

“This ambitious development will feature a two-screen, 50-seater cinema – one screen offering a boutique-style service and the other for educational purposes.

“Additionally, the project will include a community hub, an indoor-outdoor bistro, a new location for Heartland FM and an outdoor social space.

“The first phase of our development focuses on the ‘Star Garden’, dedicated to community use.

“We plan to open the Star garden at the beginning of summer to maximise planting and growth, providing a new space for community enjoyment and interaction.

“As we navigate this transition, we remain committed to respecting the area’s historical significance while embracing the opportunity to enhance community life in Crieff.”

It is one of several multi-million-pound projects planned for Crieff.