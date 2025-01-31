Watch as demolition work begins on old Star Hotel in Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as demolition work begins on old Star Hotel in Crieff

The site is set to be cleared for a cinema and community space.

By Lucy Scarlett

Demolition work has begun on the old Star Hotel in Crieff.

A demolition crew started tearing down the former East High Street destination on Friday morning.

Creative Crieff is spearheading a replacement project as part of the town’s regeneration.

The group plans to turn the site into a cinema and community hub.

Designs include a new state-of-the-art radio station, community garden and bistro.

Creative Crieff believes the project will enhance the town and offer “substantial benefits” to locals.

‘End of an era and a new chapter begins for Crieff’

A spokesperson for Creative Crieff said: “It is the end of an era and a new chapter begins for Crieff.

“Demolition work has now begun at the Crieff hotel, marking both a poignant farewell and a promising new beginning for the town with the ‘Star Experience’.

“This ambitious development will feature a two-screen, 50-seater cinema – one screen offering a boutique-style service and the other for educational purposes.

Projections of the new proposals for Crieff Cinema hub
Projections of the new proposals. Image: Creative Crieff
Fresh projections of the development in Crieff.
How the development could look. Image: Creative Crieff

“Additionally, the project will include a community hub, an indoor-outdoor bistro, a new location for Heartland FM and an outdoor social space.

“The first phase of our development focuses on the ‘Star Garden’, dedicated to community use.

“We plan to open the Star garden at the beginning of summer to maximise planting and growth, providing a new space for community enjoyment and interaction.

“As we navigate this transition, we remain committed to respecting the area’s historical significance while embracing the opportunity to enhance community life in Crieff.”

It is one of several multi-million-pound projects planned for Crieff.

Conversation