Rangers kid Archie Stevens opens up on reasons for loan move to Dunfermline Athletic

Rangers youngster Archie Stevens is hoping to make the most of ‘men’s football’ at Dunfermline.

The winger has joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season and could make his debut in Saturday’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

The 19-year-old is now in his third campaign at Rangers since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2022.

And, following a quick-fire debut as a 16-year-old in August that year, the England youth cap admits he has since been frustrated by a lack of competitive football.

“I’ve heard about the club and the history,” he said of the move to Dunfermline. “And, coming to see and view round, I’m really happy to be here.

“I wanted to get a loan move. And I’m grateful for the opportunity to play in front of some fans and get some men’s minutes.

“I’ve just turned 19 now, so I think men’s football is important at this age. And it’s hard to get regular football with the first-team at Rangers.

“Obviously, the B team made the decision to leave the Lowland League a couple of seasons ago, and we’ve had a friendly system, which has its positives.

Stevens: ‘I’m really excited”

“But I think you need regular football, regular minutes, especially at men’s level as well.

“It’s something that I’m really excited to do.

“I think it works both ways. It’ll be good for my progression and development.

“But hopefully I can contribute to the team as well, and the team can benefit from the loan move. So I’m excited.”

Stevens made his debut at Rangers under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and then saw Michael Beale come and go before the arrival of Philippe Clement as first-team manager in October 2023.

The Belgian has given top-team opportunities to many of Stevens’ peers, with 18-year-olds Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis playing in the Europa League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Zak Lovelace and Paul Nsio then featured against Dundee United and Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in Europe this week.

However, Stevens insists their development did not feature in his decision to make the move to Dunfermline.

Stevens: ‘I hope I can make an impact’

“At the end of the day, it’s sort of your own pathway,” added Stevens, a former Rangers team-mate of new Pars signing Connor Young. “So I try not to focus too much on other people’s [pathway], and what’s going on with them.

“I’m just focusing on myself more and how I can improve and perform.

“I hope I can make an impact [at Dunfermline] and it’s up to me.

“But I’m grateful that there’s that trust in me, that I’ve been brought in. So, hopefully, I can perform and contribute.”