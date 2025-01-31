TV couple Jules and Greg open St Andrews Seaside Sauna

A new sauna overlooking St Andrews Bay has been officially unveiled by TV couple Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo.

St Andrews Seaside Sauna opened for customers on Friday, with Still Game legend Greg and Balamory favourite Julie trying it out for themselves.

The sauna, designed by Scottish Seaside Saunas’ founder Judith Dunlop, is the result of years of research and travel across the UK, Ireland and the Nordic region.

It is located next to East Sands Leisure Centre, in walking distance of the town centre and Cheesy Toast Shack.

Judith said: “With the environment being so central to our mission, it is

important that the sauna is accessible to citizens of St Andrews and people from outside the town, without having to have a car.

“Green travel, walking, or cycling to the sauna, plays into the overall experience.”

From an elevated position on the sauna’s benches, guests can watch

sunrises, swimmers, surfers and kite surfers throughout the day.

The married couple visited sister site Elie Seaside Sauna during an episode of their BBC series, Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

Julie said: “Judith’s latest sauna adventure is beautiful.

“This one feels special as its location is linked into the community, bringing those new to sauna and first time dippers into the cold water world, which is a gorgeous and cosy place to be.”

You can book a spot at the sauna online, with individual seats priced at £14.50. Those who purchase a membership will receive a discount.