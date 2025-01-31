TV couple Jules and Greg open St Andrews Seaside Sauna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

TV couple Jules and Greg open St Andrews Seaside Sauna

Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo unveiled the new facility.

By Ben MacDonald
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo open St Andrews Seaside Sauna
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo opened St Andrews Seaside Sauna on Friday. Image: Scottish Seaside Saunas

A new sauna overlooking St Andrews Bay has been officially unveiled by TV couple Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo.

St Andrews Seaside Sauna opened for customers on Friday, with Still Game legend Greg and Balamory favourite Julie trying it out for themselves.

The sauna, designed by Scottish Seaside Saunas’ founder Judith Dunlop, is the result of years of research and travel across the UK, Ireland and the Nordic region.

It is located next to East Sands Leisure Centre, in walking distance of the town centre and Cheesy Toast Shack.

Judith said: “With the environment being so central to our mission, it is
important that the sauna is accessible to citizens of St Andrews and people from outside the town, without having to have a car.

“Green travel, walking, or cycling to the sauna, plays into the overall experience.”

From an elevated position on the sauna’s benches, guests can watch
sunrises, swimmers, surfers and kite surfers throughout the day.

The married couple try out the sauna. Image: Scottish Seaside Saunas

The married couple visited sister site Elie Seaside Sauna during an episode of their BBC series, Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

Julie said: “Judith’s latest sauna adventure is beautiful.

“This one feels special as its location is linked into the community, bringing those new to sauna and first time dippers into the cold water world, which is a gorgeous and cosy place to be.”

You can book a spot at the sauna online, with individual seats priced at £14.50. Those who purchase a membership will receive a discount.

More from Fife

The Co-op on Wardlaw Way, Oakley
Emergency services called to Oakley Co-op after girl, 4, hit by car
Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy
Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan
Fife rape survivor to meet first minister over parole concerns
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Cowdenbeath High Street.
3 teens charged after boy, 14, hospitalised in Cowdenbeath 'attack'
Leven Promenade was battered by Storm Babet in 2023
When will Leven's storm-battered sea wall be fixed?
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub
Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens
Jessica Herd.
Parents of Fife sepsis victim to 'fight on' as it is revealed protocol wasn't…
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
Huge Fife College campus in Dunfermline put up for sale
3

Conversation