It was the Covid comeback gig a legion of loyal fans waited months to enjoy.

But their delight was nothing compared to that of the Angus singer on the microphone behind which he flirted with tragedy belting out the hits in a summer online show.

© Paul Reid

Arbroath’s Alan Mowatt was rattling through Rat Pack favourites when he took a turn during July’s weekly Live Fae Oor Living Room Facebook performance with wife, Val.

A quick glass of water and a loosening of the bow tie, and trooper Alan was back on song.

But the 61-year-old swiftly found himself in a very different theatre when a trip to hospital revealed he had actually suffered a heart attack at the mic.

It prompted a triple heart bypass, from which the painter and decorator is continuing a recovery which has seen his first visit back to the songbook for a two-hour Facebook show.

Couple have lined up Hogmanay show

And the popular couple have lined up a Hogmanay performance to see in the new year Alan might never have made.

As the long and winding road back to full health continues, Ninewells Hospital has also taken delivery of the latest blood pressure monitor bought with money the Mowatts helped raise for the NHS.

They and fellow Arbroath singer Danny Laverty have raised a staggering £18,000 to fund equipment for Tayside hospitals.

Alan added: “I’m taking it slowly but doing very well and the care I have received has been amazing.”

Last Friday, the couple took part in a regular online quiz hosted by Arbroath minister and Kirk Moderator, the Right Rev. Dr Martin Fair before their two-hour ‘Live in Oor Living Room’ musical extravaganza.

Music is the ‘perfect prescription’

In an opening quip, Alan told the online audience: “In the words of Elton John, I’m still standing”.

The talented couple delivered a repertoire stretching from Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash to Madness, The Proclaimers and Burns’ Ae Fond Kiss.

© Supplied

“We planned it very carefully around the songs I would do, the ones Val would do, and our duets,” he said.

“I wasn’t being outrageous – there wasn’t any dancing around.

“One of the staff nurses from Ninewells was in the online audience so I definitely had to stick to doctor’s orders.”

Rounding off with A Christmas Song by Nat King Cole, an emotional Alan said he was overwhelmed by the support received since his bypass op.

“Music is a wee bit of rehab because it works the lungs and the medical people are delighted with that.

“It’s the perfect prescription.”

Hoping to be back in local pubs and clubs soon

“I loved being back singing with Val and the messages of support on Facebook mean so much,” Alan said.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back out into local pubs and clubs and have just confirmed the first gigs for next year.

“They will all be dependent on the pubs being allowed to re-open, but I can’t wait to be back out there doing what I love.”