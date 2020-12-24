Abandoned Montrose trailers mystery causes local parking problem

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A trailer trouble mystery has left businesses and residents in an Angus street with nowhere to go.

Locals had hoped the recent lifting of double yellow lines in Montrose’s America Street would ease parking problems in the area.

But as soon as the restrictions were removed, two large lorry trailers appeared and have been blocking spaces since.

Councillor has been unable to trace owner

One local councillor’s efforts to track their owner has so far proved unsuccessful.

Montrose independent Tommy Stewart said the America Street lines were put down during the multi-million pound project to create the South Montrose spine road.

“The street is quite narrow and when the construction was going on it could have caused problems if there were vehicles parked along it so the double yellows were put in place,” he said.

“It was the access into the port so it might have been difficult for lorries to get in and out.”

When the road was finished, he said officers were asked if the lines could be taken away, essentially to help parking for some of the businesses in the area.

“It takes a wee while to go through the statutory powers but it was something worth doing,” he said.

“But as soon as they were lifted a few weeks ago someone comes along the next day and parks these two trailers there.

No identification plates

“There are probably taking up more than half a dozen spaces, but there is absolutely nothing to identify who they belong to,” said Mr Stewart.

“There are no registration plates or other markings on them.

“They’re unusual because they have small wheels on them, but it’s annoying because we were trying to improve the parking situation in the area.”

He said the council enforcement officer had said there was nothing that could be done because there are no vehicle identification numbers and no clues to who they belong to.

He added: “There is a garage business on the street and customers have nowhere to park so it’s not ideal.

“I’m unhappy these have been left parked up for so long, and there’s also no lights on them so it’s not an ideal situation.

“If it has been a car you would have expected them to be gone the next day or within a couple of days so this is something we need to try and get sorted,” said Mr Stewart.