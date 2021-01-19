Something went wrong - please try again later.

An NHS hero is to be rewarded with a new £8,000 bathroom in a Mearns businessman’s show of support for those on the Covid-19 frontline.

Chris Graham has made the call for nominations to receive the four-figure upgrade as a thank you for the care he and his wife received following the birth of their son last year.

His baby boy, Owen, was rushed back into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly after being born and Chris said the care of dedicated staff had helped him through one of his toughest experiences.

Through his CNG Design company based in Laurencekirk, he has won the backing of suppliers to create the winner’s bathroom of their dreams.

Chris is now asking locals to nominate a full-time NHS worker who they feel has gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

EXTENDED!!! Nominate your local NHS Hero extended until the end of Jan 2021 CNG Design's Nominate Your Local NHS Hero Campaign has been extended to 31 January 2021!Owner and Director, Chris Graham has decided to extend this hugely popular campaign in support of all our incredible NHS workers who are, once again, coping with the effects of lockdown number 2 throughout the whole of January.Our NHS needs our support right now more than ever, as Covid continues to rampage through our communities.We've even changed our nomination form to make it incredibly quick and easy to complete. All you have to do is enter the following:1. Your name2. The name of the person you're nomating (which of course can be yourself)3. Telephone number 4. The reason for your nominationSo for a chance to receive a FREE bathroom installation package worth up to £8,000, pop over and complete our nomination entry form using the link below:https://www.cngdesign.co.uk/enterGOOD LUCK EVERYONE! Posted by CNG Design on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The businessman also wants NHS staff to set aside their modesty and put themselves forward for the bathroom replacement, which will go to someone within a 35-mile radius of Laurencekirk.

Chris said: “From personal experience, I want to thank our wonderful NHS.

“My wife and I brought a new life into this world in July and going through the experience during Covid-19 was strange to say the least.

“Missing out on the 20-week scan and being unable to attend any of the appointments leading up to the birth was strange.”

Chris added: “During our time in ARI when Owen was born, we experienced the best level of care and attention from all the fantastic staff.

“It truly gave us an even greater appreciation of what NHS staff do for us all.”

Baby son was rushed back into hospital

“Unfortunately, a few months after Owen was born we had to rely on the care of the NHS again as Owen took seriously unwell and was admitted into hospital.

“Not being able to be with him or my wife, Nicky, for a week was one of the toughest things I’ve gone through.

“The only comfort I could take was knowing they were both in the best place possible, receiving the very best of care from all the staff at ARI.

“Thankfully, Owen is now in perfect health and is doing extremely well.

“While other close members of my family are using the NHS at the moment to get through some troubles, I want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all of our NHS workers up and down the country for everything they do.”

Firms rally round to back prize offer

Suppliers who have agreed to support the competition are Warmup Underfloor Heating Systems, Aberdeen Tile, FBS Plumbing, Jewsons (Montrose), Novellini, Aqualla, Multipanel and Quickstep.

Nominations, which can be made through the CNG Design website, close on January 31 at 4.30pm.

“I will be organising and managing the whole process of designing, supplying and installing the winner’s bathroom, working closely with them so that they receive the bathroom of their dreams,” said Chris.