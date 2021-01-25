Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forfar Golf Club bosses were stunned to find skaters using a frozen green at the historic course as an impromptu rink.

The shocked head greenkeeper found them skimming around the icy surface of the 10th green at the Cunninghill course on Saturday afternoon.

Club officials say it could have caused costly damage to the putting surface.

The unwelcome antics are an early blot on what is a milestone year for the club.

Forfar is the fourth-oldest 18 hole course in the world and celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

It is the latest incident in what appears to be a growing craze since wintry conditions took a grip on Courier country.

Two skaters and a watching bystander were asked to leave after being seen around 2pm on Saturday.

The 10th hole – the 359-yard Gate – is on the far south side of the course.

The ice enthusiasts are thought to have parked in a lay-by on the Burnside road before hopping over the Cunninghill boundary wall for their open-air skating session.

Their behaviour has been widely condemned after golf shop manager Fraser Henderson posted a snap of the trio on the club’s Facebook page.

Fraser said: “It was extremely disappointing to catch people ice skating on the 10th green.”

Major investment in milestone year for club

“As a small business we spend a large amount of time and money maintaining our course to a high standard.

“We’re just spent £20,000 on new drainage on the course.

“Like other inland courses we have been closed because of the weather conditions.

“It’s pretty disheartening for golfers who can’t get out on the course to then see this happening.

“This reckless activity can cause irreversible damage.”

“We don’t want to be the killjoys and there is a lot of work going on at Forfar to encourage people to enjoy the course, but for the proper purpose.

“We have the highest number of junior players we’ve had for ten years and this is a big year being the 150th anniversary.

“The course is closed for a reason and icy conditions present a treacherous hazard.

“From both a courtesy and health and safety perspective we don’t want to see people doing this.”

The original Forfar course was laid out by four-time Open champion Old Tom Morris of St Andrews in 1871.

Alterations were then made by legendary Scots course designer James Braid in 1926.

Skaters spotted on other local courses

The Forfar incident sparked reports that skaters have also been seen on other Angus courses including Burnside at Carnoustie.

A group was also spotted playing a game of ice hockey on Dundee’s Caird Park and at Ballumbie Castle there have been reports of sledging on the course.

Winter’s icy grip has seen skaters escape the boredom of lockdown to get out and enjoy their sport in some unusual locations.

And it has triggered warnings from councils in Tayside and Fife asking people not to put their lives at risk by venturing out onto frozen ponds and lochs.

An Angus Council statement said: “It is almost impossible to safely tell how thick or stable the ice is or whether it can support a person.

“In naturally forming ice the danger can change with every step.

“Reservoirs and lochs, such as Forfar and Monikie, present additional risks with inlets and outlets creating an undertow which could pull people under the surface if the ice breaks.

“Dogs should also not be allowed out onto the ice and should always be kept on the lead around water, it is unfortunately all too common for people to get into difficulties trying to rescue a pet.”