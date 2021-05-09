An Angus pensioner who was caught with hundreds of child abuse and bestiality images has been spared a prison sentence.
Gregor Tyler, 67, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop which contained the vile material.
The discovery was made after an early-morning raid on the home he shared with his partner in Kellas.
In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”
