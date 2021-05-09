Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Angus pensioner found with child abuse and animal images avoids prison sentence

By Ciaran Shanks
May 9 2021, 7.30pm Updated: May 10 2021, 10.27am
© Gordon CurrieAngus pensioner animal images

An Angus pensioner who was caught with hundreds of child abuse and bestiality images has been spared a prison sentence.

Gregor Tyler, 67, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop which contained the vile material.

The discovery was made after an early-morning raid on the home he shared with his partner in Kellas.

In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”

