An Angus pensioner who was caught with hundreds of child abuse and bestiality images has been spared a prison sentence.

Gregor Tyler, 67, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop which contained the vile material.

The discovery was made after an early-morning raid on the home he shared with his partner in Kellas.

In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”