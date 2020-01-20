Dundee businessman to take on Edinburgh Marathon for cancer-stricken Jack

A Dundee businessman is set to take on a gruelling challenge to help a teenager who has been diagnosed with two brain tumours.

Sean Nisbett, who runs SRN Home Improvements, heard the terrible news that family friend Jack Flexney was diagnosed with cancer last August.

The 16-year old’s parents, Paul and Janice, work for Sean’s firm.

Janice is originally from Arbroath, but the family now live near Glasgow.

Sean is taking on the Edinburgh Marathon in May to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the family.

He has set up a GoFundMe page for sponsors to donate.

Sean, 33, said: “I have two children myself and it would just be the worst news you can get.

“Seeing what they are going through, I wanted to do something.

“Jack has been brilliant and taken everything in his stride. He’s had some chemotherapy sessions and has been really brave.

“His parents have been so brave as well.

“Janice has become his full-time carer since the diagnosis, but Paul hasn’t taken time off work at all.”

The longest distance Sean has tackled is a 10k challenge, so admits he needs to keep on top of his training if he is going to complete the 26-mile trek.

He added: “I’ve never done anything this long before so I am looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive challenge, but thinking of Jack is keeping me motivated.

“If I’m thinking of skipping some training if I’m a bit tired or whatever, then I just think that Jack is going through chemo so that motivates me to get out and do the training.

“Jack’s bout of chemo is due to finish about the time of the marathon, so hopefully there is some improvement by then.”

Janice said the family are blown away by the level of support Sean and others have shown.

She said: “Since Jack has been diagnosed the support has been fantastic.

“Friends at school shaved their heads in solidarity and a barbers in Rutherglen did a 24-hour haircut marathon for him.

“For Sean to be doing a marathon for Jack is brilliant.”

Janice said it was heartbreaking to receive the news of Jack’s illness, but has been impressed with her son’s resolve.

She added: “He’s been amazing. He says ‘we’ve just got to get through this’.

“For a 16-year old to be told something like that, I don’t know how I would have reacted if I was that age.

“The doctors have been amazed at how positive he’s been.”

This year’s Edinburgh Marathon will take place on May 24.