Residents of Dundee tenements occupied by drug abusers speak of frustration as security upgrade delayed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Residents at a Dundee tenement plagued by drug abusers and littered with used needles have again pleaded for help after a promised security upgrade was delayed.

Only minor repair work has so far been completed at 99 Lochee High Street, despite promises a new security door would be installed last week.

Letting agency Pavillion Properties say government restrictions have impacted the planned timeframe but bosses are hopeful the upgrade will be finished by the end of the month.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Pretty much nothing has happened. One worker came to install lighting in the stairwell.

“We were told it would be done on January 7 but that passed and nobody from Pavillion got in touch.

“I just don’t understand it. When they promised the work would be done, I didn’t get excited because they have said it all before.”

Stairwell occupied by substance abusers

The residents raised concerns over safety to the owners and managers of the properties several months ago.

Drug abusers injecting heroin regularly occupy the stairwell, taking advantage of the fact there is no secure entrance.

At the time there was also no lighting, windows panes or door at the back or front.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Needles, burnt spoons, pill packets, and bloody tissues were strewn all over the stairs and back of the building.

Local councillor Charlie Malone stepped to help at the end of last year.

Mr Malone said: “Whilst I welcome the commitment by the landlords to address the immediate concerns of tenants, I am disappointed that the work is delayed.

“Residents were informed that the work (on a security door) would begin last week but there is no sign of any activity.

“I recognise that greater Covid-19 restrictions may be a contributory factor.

“But I would call on the landlords to communicate to residents the confirmed schedule of all repairs needed to ensure the dignity of those renting accommodation.”

Work will be complete in ‘two weeks’

Pau Letley, of Pavilion Properties, which manages three properties in the block and organised for the work to take place, said the intention was to complete it as soon as possible.

He said: “The joiner has been on site twice this week carrying out minor works.

“The windows for the stairwell are on order and are expected soon.

“Their installation is a quick job and will not hold up the other works.

“The lockdown has not helped with the delivery of materials but we are nearly there.”

He said providing there are no further restrictions on the work of tradesmen, all the upgrades should be “finished in the next two weeks”.