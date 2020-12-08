Dundee drug abuse: Landlords promise to fix up squalid close as councillor brands inaction ‘reprehensible’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The landlords of a squalid Dundee tenement block have promised the building will be upgraded immediately after a local councillor exposed the filthy conditions.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Lochee representative Charlie Malone had raised concerns over repeated drug abuse in the stairwell at 99 Lochee High Street.

And now the separate owners and managers have agreed to expedite repairs to protect residents.

‘We have worked hard on this’

The move came after The Courier contacted both Pavilion Properties, which looks after half the six flats, and a private landlord acting on behalf of the others.

Pavilion initially claimed they had struggled to get consent for security upgrades from the private owners.

Paul Letley, who owns the company, said: “We have worked hard over the years as an agency on this.

“We have successfully upgraded many common stairwells and gardens but the other owners of the block at 99 have been very difficult to get on board with any scheme.

He added: “I have always instilled in our staff a strong sense of respect for tenants and appreciation of their situation.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Having been a tenant myself before I know it is important to treat tenants in the same way as one would treat landlords as today’s landlord may be tomorrow’s tenant and vice versa.

“All my children have been in rented accommodation and we know first hand what it is like dealing with greedy landlords.”

‘We are pleased’

A spokesperson for the other three flats, who did not wish to be named, said: “We are pleased that action is now being taken after several months of inaction.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“The cost is not the issue; it’s the organisation.

“It’s incorrect for Pavilion to say they have not been able to reach us or get consent from us.

“I’m not criticising Pavilion on this. There’s no factor to organise these things at this property and no company will take it on unless the issues are fixed first.”

Mr Malone says he believes the human rights of those living in the building are being breached.

He said: “Morally, it’s about responsibility for people they are taking money from.

“Landlords should be accountable. I am willing to meet them at the property to discuss this and get things moving.

“When was the last time any of them visited this building?

“Those are human beings living in those flats. I think it’s reprehensible.”