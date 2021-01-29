Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
Broughty Ferry post office closed after coronavirus cases

by Scott Milne
January 29 2021, 2.28pm Updated: January 29 2021, 3.57pm
© DC ThomsonThe old Nisa store on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, which now houses a post office.
A post office in Broughty Ferry will be closed for a week due to a Covid-19 “outbreak” linked to the branch.

A sign outside the post office on Gray Street states the branch will reopen on Friday February 5.

The notes adds: “Due to a Covid outbreak this P.O. is closed temporarily.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The post office is scheduled to close for a fortnight late next month for a refurbishment.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said: “I send best wishes to the team at the post office and hope they are all doing well.

“Meantime, there are still post office facilities open at Zaveri’s Newsagents in Abercromby Street, and the Corner Shop in Balgillo Road.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “Broughty Ferry Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We hope that the branch will be able to reopen on Friday February 5.

“In the interim, alternative branches include Forthill Road and Barnhill.”