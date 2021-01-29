Broughty Ferry post office closed after coronavirus cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A post office in Broughty Ferry will be closed for a week due to a Covid-19 “outbreak” linked to the branch.

A sign outside the post office on Gray Street states the branch will reopen on Friday February 5.

The notes adds: “Due to a Covid outbreak this P.O. is closed temporarily.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The post office is scheduled to close for a fortnight late next month for a refurbishment.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said: “I send best wishes to the team at the post office and hope they are all doing well.

“Meantime, there are still post office facilities open at Zaveri’s Newsagents in Abercromby Street, and the Corner Shop in Balgillo Road.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “Broughty Ferry Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We hope that the branch will be able to reopen on Friday February 5.

“In the interim, alternative branches include Forthill Road and Barnhill.”