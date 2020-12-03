`Families deserve to celebrate Christmas’: Asda pledges support to Kirkcaldy charity’s childrens appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife supermarket has pledged its support to a local charity’s biggest ever Christmas appeal.

Asda in Kirkcaldy has set aside a trolley, where shoppers can donate presents for vulnerable children.

The gifts will then be passed on to the Cottage Family Centre, which is aiming to ensure every youngster can enjoy a happy festive season.

The Cottage is collecting new toys, clothes, pyjamas, non-perishable food and baby milk to give to families in need this Christmas.

Presents should be unwrapped and suitable for young people up to the age of 16.

Manager Pauline Buchan said she expects demand to be higher than ever due to the effects of coronavirus.

“We are already experiencing high numbers of referrals for support for children and their families,” she said.

“This year the demand will be greater than ever and to have the support of Asda Kirkcaldy is amazing.

“Asda and their community champion Jean Ritchie have been hugely supportive of the Cottage this year and this is just another example of them going the extra mile.”

The supermarket is just one of several local businesses and individuals to support the appeal.

Pauline said every gift would help a child who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas day.

“We don’t want to see any child or young person go without this Christmas and we need to keep the donations coming in,” she said.

Last year, The Cottage supported 1,271 children and their families – a 20% increase on 2018.

It expects to help far more this Christmas given the number of people who were furloughed or lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

⭐️Trolley good!⭐️Big news…Asda Kirkcaldy have shown their support for our Christmas Appeal and have a trolley for… Posted by The Cottage Family Centre on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Pauline said: “Goodness knows that this year people and families deserve to celebrate Christmas and make memories, no matter whether they have money or not.”

Asda’s donations trolley will be available until December 16.

The two Cottage Family Centres, at Cawdor Crescent or St Clair Street, in Kirkcaldy, are also accepting donations until 5pm on the same date.

Monetary donations can be made to the Cottage Crowdfunder page: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/christmas-appeal

Pre-loved gifts cannot be accepted for health and safety reasons.