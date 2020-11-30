Fife police help tackle festive loneliness ahead of Christmas like no other

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife are focusing on social isolation during their festive safety campaign.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan of Police Scotland’s Fife Division said a different approach was needed this year because of the pandemic.

The festive campaign usually includes advice about staying safe while out in pubs and clubs, but Covid-19 restrictions have put a damper on party plans.

Mr McEwan said safety messages such as being vigilant when shopping online and getting your vehicle ready for winter were still important this year.

And he said officers had been working with the Curnie Club network to help those who may be vulnerable because of social isolation.

Curnie Clubs have been helping people experiencing social isolation since they were set up under the umbrella of Fife Alcohol Support Service in 2016.

“Over the course of the next month, Fife Division will be utilising its social media platforms to reinforce key messages surrounding crime prevention techniques and stay safe messages during the festive period,” said Mr McEwan.

“But what’s even more important for us this year is working with Curnie Clubs and using our social media profile to get out key messaging to perhaps assist those who are suffering from isolation who may be struggling with their own mental health.

“There will be messaging out there about how to engage with groups such as Curnie Clubs and other agencies in order to improve not just your own wellbeing but the wellbeing of any friends, family or members of the community you feel may need such support.

“Ultimately our goal is to help people at this time, when we could all do with a friendly face and some support.”

He added: “While your preparations and planning for Christmas and New Year 2020 may have had a different feel than in previous years, please rest assured that Fife Division has maintained its commitment to keeping our communities safe throughout the festive period and local policing teams are well resourced to assist and respond to any demands we face in the coming weeks.”