‘Deeply regrettable’: MSP continues fight to save Dunfermline Post Office branch

Dunfermline businesses have been urged to help save a vital post office service.

Spar owner CJ Lang will close the Post Office counter at its Pittsburgh Road branch on January 23.

SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville said she will continue to push to keep a local service.

She intends to write to shop owners asking them to consider taking on the branch.

“I know how vital Post Office services are for local people and especially how much they are relied upon by elderly and vulnerable customers,” she said.

Spar announced last month that the counter was no longer viable.

It said it was impacting on its overall store operations.

The move will mean the loss of banking facilities as well as the ability to send mail and parcels.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley has accused the company of greed and said it is putting profit before the community.

Ms Somerville has already met Post Office managers to discuss the issue, which she described as regrettable.

“The branch will be closing in just over two weeks’ time and we are unfortunately no closer to finding a new site,” she said.

“CJ Lang’s decision to remove their Post Office service on Pittsburgh Road is deeply regrettable and its a real shame they’ve decided takeaway coffees and fast food are more important to their customers.

“I’ll now be writing to local businesses in the area, encouraging them to consider the benefits of supporting their community by taking on the branch.”

No job losses

Spar chief executive Colin McLean confirmed the Post Office at the branch will close on January 23 as planned.

There will be no job losses or redundancies as a result of the move.

“We are continually reviewing the services within our stores and the Post Office counter we currently operate in our Halbeath store is impacting our overall store operations, meaning it is no longer viable for us to continue to offer the service at this site,” Mr McLean said.

“In the current climate and with additional pressures on our stores, we must ensure that we protect our core business.

“This means having a convenience store that can trade well and sustainably service the community in which it operates.”

The company took into account the distance to the nearest Post Office before making the decision.

In this case, the nearest Post Office counters are at Abbeyview, Halbeath Road or Townhill.