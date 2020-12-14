‘Utterly devastating’: Halbeath residents’ campaign to save local post office

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Residents are fighting to keep their local post office, saying a planned closure will be “devastating” for the area.

Post Office services at the Spar in Dunfermline’s Pittsburgh Road are due to close on January 23 but a local campaign to have them reinstated had been launched.

A spokesperson for Halbeath Village Tenants and Residents Association said: “This will have devastating impact if this happens to the Halbeath community and beyond, with removal of everyday banking facilities to being unable to send mail and parcels.”

Residents say the post office provides a vital back up service for people needing to withdraw money from their accounts when the Spar’s ATM is out of use.

“We need to stand up and get our voices heard,” added the group.

Spar said the loss of the post office was needed to increase shop space.

Post Office bosses have said they are looking at alternative options and an alternative branch was available at Halbeath Road.

Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Alex Rowley has written to Spar, urging the firm to rethink its decision.

“The withdrawal of this service will have a very real detrimental impact on the people of these communities and, in particular, older people who use the facility to pay bills, send and pick up packages and access money in a safe and comfortable environment,” he said.

A spokesperson for Spar said: “We are continually reviewing the services within our stores and the Post Office counter that we currently operate in our Halbeath store is impacting our overall store operations meaning it is no longer viable for us to continue to offer the service at this site.

“In the current climate and with additional pressures on our stores, we must ensure that we protect our core business.”