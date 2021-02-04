Road closed after one vehicle accident in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife country road was closed for around an hour after a one-vehicle accident.

Police and ambulance attended the incident on the A914 at the New Inn roundabout south of Freuchie at 6.20pm on Thursday.

It is understood the driver of the car involved was checked by paramedics but escaped serious injury.

The road remained closed for around an hour while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.