Fife sheriff scolds accused for appearing in court with ‘Leave My Nuts Alone’ T-shirt

A man accused of asking a woman to perform a sex act on him at a Fife coastal path was scolded by a sheriff when he appeared in court wearing a T-shirt that read: “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Kelvin Nyadundu was told by Sheriff Alastair Brown to wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.

Nyadundu, of Easter Currie Court in Edinburgh, is accused of communicating indecently with two women on the coastal parth at Kincardine on July 5.

The 33-year-old denies that he asked one woman if he could perform a sex act in her presence and also denies asking another woman to perform a sex act on him.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday, Nyadundu appeared in the dock wearing a T-Shirt depicting a machine gun-wielding squirrel guarding a pile of acorns above the suggestive slogan.

Sheriff Brown blasted the “double entendre.”

He urged Nyadundu to wear “something a little more sensible” when he appears for trial on January 13.