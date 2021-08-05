News / Local / Fife Fife athletics coach Eric Simpson found guilty of raping teenage girl and assaulting others By Dave Finlay and Jamie Buchan August 5 2021, 5.13pm Updated: August 5 2021, 5.56pm Eric Simpson was convicted after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh A Fife athletics coach who played ’60s pop hit Young Girl to teenagers who he subjected to sexual abuse has been jailed. Eric Simpson raped one girl and subjected four other victims to indecent assaults and lewd behaviour during a catalogue of offending. Simpson, 73, had denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of the remaining seven charges he faced. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]