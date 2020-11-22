Fury as ‘disgusting’ fly-tippers dump rubbish at popular Rattray park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fly-tippers have been labelled “disgusting” by furious Rattray residents after piles of rubbish were dumped beside a popular park in the town.

The mess, which includes radiators and tiles, was discovered by locals at the rear of the changing rooms in Davie Park – home to Rattray Football Club.

The park near Blairgowrie is also popular with families and dog-walkers as well as other sports teams with its children’s play area and two football pitches.

Fly-tipping was an increasing problem during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic while skips across Perth and Kinross were closed.

However despite the local authority entering Tier 3, recycling centres have remained open this time during the reintroduction of tighter restrictions.

Angry residents believe the fly-tipping is the result of a bathroom renovation and blasted those responsible on social media.

“Absolutely disgusting, no need with council tips being open,” one said.

The latest waste to be dumped came as Perth and Kinross Council reminded landowners about the local authority’s fly-tipping fund which closes on December 14.

The fund was launched in June to allow people affected by fly-tipping on private land to apply for grants to move the rubbish and set up preventative measures to deter dumping.

The fund can also be used by communities hit by problem fly-tippers.

The local authority has also announced it is allocating money towards a council area-wide CCTV project that will target known fly-tipping hotspots.

A council spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is an illegal activity which harms wildlife and blights our beautiful countryside and towns.

“If you are out on a walk this autumn, or are out driving, and spot some fly-tipped waste, think of this fund.

“If you wish to assist in getting any fly-tipping cleared, and at the same time perhaps be able to put in place measures to prevent future further incidents in the same location, please get in touch.”

The local authority are urging landowners to continue reporting affected areas so the council’s safer communities staff can assess them for suitability to deploy a CCTV camera.

Landowners who wish to apply for the fly-tipping fund before December 14 should visit www.pkc.gov.uk/flytippingfund or email ZeroWasteCommunity@pkc.gov.uk