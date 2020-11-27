Bid to save Kinross live music venue from closure after refusal of lifeline grants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Kinross music venue is running a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to prevent its permanent closure.

Backstage at the Green is seeking to raise £18,000 after being refused Scottish Government lifeline grants throughout the pandemic.

The Green Hotel-based attraction was identified earlier this month by the Music Venue Trust as one of 30 live music providers across the UK in imminent threat of closing for good.

David Mundell, who has run Backstage since launching it in 2010, revealed government agency Creative Scotland had rejected his applications for crisis support on three separate occasions since all gigs were postponed in late March.

“It’s totally ironic that both Westminster and Holyrood put money up to help save venues, because Backstage has just been left to close,” he said.

“Basically, they’re saying, ‘He doesn’t qualify for a grant because he’s only a promoter.’ I have a separate contract for Backstage, there are no other promoters there. I run it — end of story.

“Back in April or May I wouldn’t even have contemplated a crowdfunder, it wouldn’t have sat comfortably with me, but a few weeks ago I realised I was effectively in the last chance saloon.

“Even my freelance soundman has had to go and get a job in a factory. Either I do this campaign or Backstage is gone.”

The trust’s four-week drive runs online until December 7 and has so far garnered more than £12,800 in pledges of support for Backstage, but the venue needs the project to fulfil its target to receive any money.

“If I get £18,000 that will carry me through to April, when hopefully we’ll be able to think about operating normally again,” said Mr Mundell, who organised around 120 concerts per year pre-Covid.

“Out of the 30 venues we’re the best performing on the crowdfunding so far in terms of having secured the biggest proportion towards our target.

“I’m contacting artists to see if they’ll give me an endorsement that I can use on social media and I’m using my database for strategic updates. You’ve got to work at it if you want to generate some money.

“A few people have put in £100 which is unbelievable.

“I love it when somebody even just puts in a tenner. Everybody’s trying their best but I appreciate that money’s tight for most people at the moment, especially with Christmas coming up.”

Rewards for donors include the chance to have their name inscribed on a brick on a hall of fame to be created at Backstage, a name plate on a whisky barrel drinks table, T-shirts, knitted hats and both one and two-year season tickets to reward loyalty.

Among the musicians who have posted messages of support for Backstage is Status Quo bass guitarist John “Rhino” Edwards, who said: “I love playing David’s venue. It’s in a beautiful part of Scotland, you get treated very well and paid fairly. What’s not to like?”

Meanwhile, respected English blues guitarist Danny Bryant said: “To lose what I would describe as a musical institution would be nothing short of tragic.”

Anyone interested in pledging a donation is being asked to visit the Crowdfunder page.