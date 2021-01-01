Devastated family of Perthshire councillor who died from Covid-19 urge people to get vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The devastated family of a Perthshire councillor who died unexpectedly from Covid-19 have urged people to get the vaccine.

Henry Anderson, SNP councillor for Almond and Earn, died in hospital on December 27 aged 68 after contracting the virus earlier in the month.

In the weeks before his death, the Bridge of Earn stalwart had been outspoken in trying to persuade people to take the vaccine when it became available.

His son Scott told The Courier that if his family could now change the minds of just one or two people to get the jab then his dad “would be proud”.

© Supplied by Kathy Anderson

He said: “Unfortunately this New Year we won’t be celebrating, or doing a Zoom call or anything like that – we will be burying our dad.

“My dad was working really hard promoting the vaccine for Covid and unfortunately he has ended up getting it (the virus) himself.

“What has happened should be a real eye-opener for anyone who might disagree with his views.

“If he had had the vaccine it would never have happened – it was the virus that killed him.

“This should be a lesson to all. If saying this can get one or two more to get the vaccine then my dad would be very proud.”

Scott paid tribute to his “kind and caring” father who was first elected to Perth and Kinross Council in 2012.

The former taxi driver had been a passionate advocate of his ward and the Bridge of Earn Institute for which he was chairman.

Scott said: “On behalf of my family and myself I would like to say how proud we are of our dad and all he achieved.

© Supplied by Kathy Anderson

“He was a true family man, kind and caring. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle to all.

“He was very very passionate about everything he done and seemed to work tirelessly at everything he done.”

The son also said his dad was a big supporter of up-and-coming musicians in the area and often booked them to play his events.

He also thanked the staff at the ICU Covid-19 Ninewells Hospital in Dundee who tried to save his dad after the diagnosis.

“They are all amazing people who put their lives at risk to save others,” said Scott.

Henry’s funeral will take place at 10.30am on January 12 at he church in Bridge of Earn.

He will then be buried in the graveyard around 50 metres from the house in which he lived.

Scott has said the family would love to see people come out on to the street if they want to pay their respects as long as they are able to follow the guidelines and socially distance in doing so.