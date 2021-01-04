Colleagues of councillor who died from Covid-19 hope to have new Bridge of Earn street named in his honour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Colleagues of a Perth and Kinross councillor who died from Covid-19 want to name a street on a new housing development in his honour.

Henry Anderson, SNP councillor for Almond and Earn, died in hospital on December 27 after contracting the virus earlier in the month.

Now friends in the party hope to commemorate the 68-year-old at the new Oudenarde development on the edge of Bridge of Earn.

SNP group leader Grant Laing believes the gesture would be a fitting memorial to his friend who was very supportive of the project.

Mr Laing hopes the street can be named Henry Anderson Drive which also hints at Henry’s other career as a former taxi driver.

“We think it would be a fitting tribute to Henry and we’ve spoken to the family and we are all for the idea,” Mr Laing told The Courier.

“He done a lot for people of all political persuasions.

“I think it’s really apt that we call it Henry Anderson Drive which is a twist on the words because he was a taxi driver.”

He said: “As a group we are all devastated. Henry was a larger than life character.

“He was always vocal and passionate about his ward of Almond and Earn.

“He always fought for his ward argued for services that he thought were lacking in that area.

“I feel Almond and Earn has lost a big local political force.”

Since his unexpected death, Henry’s family have spoken out and urged people to get the vaccine when it comes available – a stance backed by Councillor Laing.

“If it makes one more person get the vaccine then that would be good,” he said.

Henry’s son Scott told The Courier that his father’s death should be a lesson to everyone about the dangers of the virus.

In the weeks before his death, Henry himself had been outspoken in his belief that everyone should avail of the vaccine when they could.

Hos son Scott said: “My dad was working really hard promoting the vaccine for Covid and unfortunately he has ended up getting it (the virus) himself.

“What has happened should be a real eye-opener for anyone who might disagree with his views.

“If he had had the vaccine it would never have happened – it was the virus that killed him.”