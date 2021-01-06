Police intervene nearly 100 times during Tayside New Year celebrations as people ignore Covid-19 rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside Police were forced to intervene nearly 1oo times over the New Year celebrations as people broke Covid-19 regulations.

Between Hogmanay and New Year’s Day officers in the region dispersed 87 people across the region, resulting in one arrest in Dundee.

Perth and Kinross had the highest number of rule breakers over the two day period with 48 revellers caught ignoring the guidelines on January 1.

This was also the highest number of recorded incidents anywhere in Scotland that day, according to Police Scotland figures.

In Angus, there were 17 people involved in incidents on Hogmanay with four fixed penalty notices dished out by police.

A further 21 people were asked disperse by officers within the local authority on New Year’s Day.

Tayside Police arrested one person in Dundee on December 31, using “reasonable force” and issued a fixed penalty notice.

The arrest was the only report of anyone breaking lockdown in Dundee across the two days.

Officers intervened in the incidents using new police powers given to them between the Coronavirus Act 2020 and the Restrictions imposed by the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our officers will continue to engage with the public in a positive and constructive tone as we support our colleagues in the health service at this extraordinary time.

“The powers being afforded to our officers will be used as a last resort and only where people are defying very clear and sensible advice which is designed to protect them from harm.”

The interventions came aftersNHS Tayside, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government all pleaded with people to forego their usual Hogmanay celebrations.

The New Year arrived with mainland Scotland sitting in Tier 4 and the new strain of virus spreading.

Since then the country has entered a full scale lockdown. Police Scotland said more officers would be enforcing the Covid-19 powers.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“Officers and staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout the pandemic to keep people safe and our visible presence will be increased over the coming days and weeks.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing.

“Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.”