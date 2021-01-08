No flammable waste plea to Perth locals as bin lorry blaze probe continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents and businesses are being urged not to throw out dangerous items as a probe into a bin lorry fire continues.

Perth and Kinross Council issued a plea to locals to take care disposing of waste such as batteries, hot ashes, ashtrays and gas canisters.

The cause of Wednesday’s blaze in the centre of Perth remains a mystery.

Firefighters rushed to tackle the fire which broke out after the lorry crew parked their vehicle outside St John’s Kirk and jumped to safety around 8.15 on Wednesday morning.

A council spokesman said: “The council is still investigating the cause of the fire, and whilst there were no injuries and only limited damage to the vehicle this was a potentially serious incident.

“Therefore the council would like to remind residents and businesses to please make sure they do not put anything in their bins that could be dangerous.

“Items that should never be placed in a kerbside bins include: batteries; hot ashes or ashtrays and gas canisters. Batteries should be removed and recycled.

“Ashes and ashtrays should be left to fully cool before placing in a bin.”

The spokesman said gas canisters should be disposed of in line with the instructions on the cylinder. If there no instructions are available, the manufacturer or a local specialist waste company should be contacted for further instructions and advice.

SNP councillor for the Perth City Centre ward Andrew Parrott echoed the call.

“I would not wish to speculate on the cause of the fire but I do know that there have been cases in the past of dangerous items being inappropriately included in waste put out for collection”, he said.

“I am only happy that the incident was dealt with promptly, that there were no injuries to the crew or passers by and that damage was limited to the vehicle itself.

“I am sure that the incident will be fully investigated and that any appropriate follow up actions arising from the investigation will be taken.”

Perth and Kinross Council was forced to issue a similar warning in August last year after an explosive 13kg butane gas cylinder was dumped in a bin.

The canister was emptied into the collection lorry but was noticed before it was crushed.

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett said it showed “a complete and utter disregard for the safety of our bin men and women”.

Further information on correct waste disposal and recycling practices can be found on the Perth and Kinross Council website.