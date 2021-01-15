Power cut hits hundreds of Aberfeldy homes as transformer damaged

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of homes in the Aberfeldy area are without power after a local transformer was damaged.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a “big green flash” at the site on the town’s Urlar Road this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) say it will take at least until the afternoon to restore power to all those affected.

A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed that all the homes affected by the power cut were in the Aberfeldy area, and that the transformer had been damaged.

She said: “There’s around 263 customers in the Aberfeldy area affected. The power went out at around 10am this morning.

“It’s the result of damage to the transformer.

“We have engineers on site now and we anticipate everyone will be back on by 1pm.”

She added that where possible customers could be connected to other parts of the network.

It’s understood that the time the work will take will be affected by weather conditions – with heavy snow and freezing temperatures in the area – and coronavirus restrictions.