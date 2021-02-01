Woman, 22, dies after incident at Murray Royal Hospital on same ward NHS Tayside found guilty over three other deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young woman has died suddenly following an incident on the Moredun ward at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

An investigation has been launched into the death of Celine Dinis, 22, from Fife, who passed away following the incident on January 4.

The tragedy struck less than a year after NHS Tayside admitted guilt in the deaths of three other women on the same ward.

The Moredun ward was at the centre of a court case which ended just ten months ago in which NHS Tayside was fined £120,000 for criminal failings leading to the three other tragedies at the Perth hospital.

In March, the health board admitted criminal responsibility in the deaths of Jodie McNab, 22, Rebecca Sangster, 31, and 60-year-old Jacqueline Proctor, who took their own lives on Moredun ward between 2012 and 2015.

The Procurator Fiscal has now opened up an investigation into the death of Celine, a student, who was originally from St. Andrews, latterly living in Perth.

A spokesperson for the office said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman in Dundee on January 4 2021.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Miss Dinis was pronounced dead in Dundee after the incident at the Moredun ward.

NHS Tayside confirmed to they are also holding a review into the factors that resulted in Miss Dinis’ death.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “Our thoughts remain with Miss Dinis’ family at this time and our clinical team is in contact with them.

“We are not able to comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

“A local adverse event review is planned and any learning from the review will be implemented.”

The family of Miss Dinis has started a fundraiser for mental health charity The Lighthouse for Perth in her memory.

The Lighthouse was set up by Tracy Swan, mother of Jodie McNab, who died on the Moredun ward in 2013.

The fundraiser states: “Celine was born on June 23, 1998 and tragically left us too soon on January 4th 2021.

“She is a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend who will always be remembered.

“Forever young and beautiful.”

The latest tragedy to strike the ward comes after NHS Tayside said they had made “robust” and “radical” improvements to the unit which was designed for patients with acute mental health conditions.

Speaking after the March court case, chief executive of NHS Tayside Grant Archibald said: “The tragic events at Murray Royal Hospital were as a result of a number of failures which the board has admitted.

“It is very clear that these incidents should not have happened.

“I would assure patients and families across Tayside that significant improvements have been made.”

After the court issued NHS Tayside with the £120,000 fine, Ms Swan, mum of Jodie, told The Courier: “We would dearly like to think that things have changed since Jodie’s death to prevent this happening to any other family.

“Sadly we don’t have the confidence that that is the case.”

To donate to the fundraiser in Celine’s memory visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-kane12