Jack-knifed lorry on A90 near Longforgan causing tailbacks towards Perth

by Ross Gardiner
February 9 2021, 5.50pm Updated: February 9 2021, 8.14pm
A jack-knifed lorry on the A90 caused tailbacks for two hours on Tuesday evening.

The northbound side of the carriageway was blocked from Longforgan back to Inchture following a crash just after 4.30pm.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a lorry.

Bosses confirmed that queues remained on the snowy carriageway two hours later, but that the vehicle had been recovered by 6.35pm.

