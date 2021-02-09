Jack-knifed lorry on A90 near Longforgan causing tailbacks towards Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A jack-knifed lorry on the A90 caused tailbacks for two hours on Tuesday evening.

The northbound side of the carriageway was blocked from Longforgan back to Inchture following a crash just after 4.30pm.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a lorry.

Bosses confirmed that queues remained on the snowy carriageway two hours later, but that the vehicle had been recovered by 6.35pm.