Jack-knifed lorry on A90 near Longforgan causing tailbacks towards Perth

A jack-knifed lorry on the A90 caused tailbacks for two hours on Tuesday evening.
The northbound side of the carriageway was blocked from Longforgan back to Inchture following a crash just after 4.30pm.
Police were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a lorry.
Bosses confirmed that queues remained on the snowy carriageway two hours later, but that the vehicle had been recovered by 6.35pm.
UPDATE❗️⌚️17:15#A90 northbound Inchture to Longforgan
RTC involving a lorry – traffic queuing back to Inchture.
Please #AvoidTheArea if you can and essential travel only.@NETrunkRoads @PerthandKinross @DundeeCouncil pic.twitter.com/lTZWVmYOKc
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 9, 2021
Road chaos and avalanches reported as Tayside and Fife hit by biggest snowfall in years
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe