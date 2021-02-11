Perth floodgates already closed in case of rapid thaw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Foodgates have been closed in Perth as council bosses prepare for the big melt.

Council officers say they are focused on clearing deep snow from roads and footways across Perth and Kinross after parts of Scotland were battered by Storm Darcy.

But as temperatures begin to rise again, rivers across the region and beyond are likely to be deluged with melting snow and ice.

The floodgates at Perth’s South Inch are closed already and residents are being urged to act now to protect homes and businesses.

Mark Butterworth, Perth and Kinross Council’s head of environmental and consumer services said: “Our focus is currently on snow clearance and our current priority is clearing the road network.

“But we know melting snow can bring a risk of flooding with it depending on the rate of the thaw.

“We would urge all residents to visit our website and take what measures they can to protect their homes from flooding should the thaw happen quickly.

“We have a standby out-of-hours service but the more steps people take to protect homes now, the better.”

Forcecasters say the snow showers will lessen over the coming days but temperatures are likely to remain low until the weekend.

Road surface temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in many places, which is likely to cause icy patches.

Residents are urged to sign up to Floodline alerts and follow SEPA flood alerts and MET office forecasts.

Mr Butterworth added: “There are a number of factors that influence the volume of water that passes Perth, including snowmelt and rainfall in the far West of Scotland, where, fortunately, they have not had the same amount of snow as us.

“We are as prepared as we possibly can be, but need support from all our residents to be prepared as well.”

Routine watercourse inspections and clearance works are continuing throughout Perth and Kinross and the council will continue to monitor known areas of flood risk. Sandbags are ready to be deployed as necessary.

SNP group leader Grant Laing said: “I’ve asked about flood preparations and I’m very pleased with the response. The council are aware of the risk and acting now.”