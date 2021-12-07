Here’s how Perthshire residents can get financial support this winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Support for bills and high winter fuel payments is available for people in Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched a ‘Feeling the Pinch’ campaign, offering advice and support to anyone concerned about paying bills, meeting housing costs or heating their homes this winter.

The council’s Welfare Rights Team is also available to make sure everyone is claiming the benefits they are entitled to.

Council tenants can also make an application from the council’s tenancy sustainment fund if they are struggling to pay their rent due to difficulties caused by the pandemic.

What support is available?

A range of support is available to help people who are struggling, including the Council’s Financial Insecurity Fund, which is open to applications from people who may need help with:

Fuel debt

Broadband debt that prevents people getting online

Difficulty meeting the essential needs of children under two-years-old or a child with disabilities of any age, such as nappies, milk or wipes

Additional costs of living rurally.

Difficult Christmas

Perth and Kinross Council housing convenor Bob Brawn said: “We are here to provide support, advice and information to everyone who needs it.

“Rising energy prices and the end of furlough may make this a difficult Christmas for many of us.

“We are here to help and anyone who is struggling financially or with their mental health after another difficult year should not hesitate to get in touch.

“Our teams are friendly, supportive and knowledgeable, they will listen and do all that they can to help. No issue is too small so please don’t hesitate to contact us and seek help.”

Perth and Kinross Council equalities champion Peter Barrett added: “Christmas is a time of celebration for most, but it can bring additional pressures and anxiety for those who are struggling.

“If you are feeling the pinch, feeling the cold or feeling the strain then help is at hand, do not suffer in silence. Reach out and we will do all we can to help.”

How to access help

Residents of Perth and Kinross can access to support by speaking to the council directly.

The best way to make a start is by contacting the customer service centre on 0345 30 111 00. You can also apply for help on the council’s website..

More information is available at www.pkc.gov.uk/feelingthepinch or by calling the welfare rights team on 01738 476900.