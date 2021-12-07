Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s how Perthshire residents can get financial support this winter

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 7 2021, 12.34pm Updated: December 7 2021, 6.39pm
Winter fuel help
Perth and Kinross Council is offering residents help with winter fuel bills.

Support for bills and high winter fuel payments is available for people in Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched a ‘Feeling the Pinch’ campaign, offering advice and support to anyone concerned about paying bills, meeting housing costs or heating their homes this winter.

The council’s Welfare Rights Team is also available to make sure everyone is claiming the benefits they are entitled to.

Council tenants can also make an application from the council’s tenancy sustainment fund if they are struggling to pay their rent due to difficulties caused by the pandemic.

What support is available?

A range of support is available to help people who are struggling, including the Council’s Financial Insecurity Fund, which is open to applications from people who may need help with:

  • Fuel debt
  • Broadband debt that prevents people getting online
  • Difficulty meeting the essential needs of children under two-years-old or a child with disabilities of any age, such as nappies, milk or wipes
  • Additional costs of living rurally.

Difficult Christmas

Perth and Kinross Council housing convenor Bob Brawn said: “We are here to provide support, advice and information to everyone who needs it.

“Rising energy prices and the end of furlough may make this a difficult Christmas for many of us.

“We are here to help and anyone who is struggling financially or with their mental health after another difficult year should not hesitate to get in touch.

“Our teams are friendly, supportive and knowledgeable, they will listen and do all that they can to help. No issue is too small so please don’t hesitate to contact us and seek help.”

Perth and Kinross Council equalities champion Peter Barrett added: “Christmas is a time of celebration for most, but it can bring additional pressures and anxiety for those who are struggling.

“If you are feeling the pinch, feeling the cold or feeling the strain then help is at hand, do not suffer in silence. Reach out and we will do all we can to help.”

How to access help

Residents of Perth and Kinross can access to support by speaking to the council directly.

The best way to make a start is by contacting the customer service centre on 0345 30 111 00. You can also apply for help on the council’s website..

More information is available at www.pkc.gov.uk/feelingthepinch or by calling the welfare rights team on 01738 476900.

