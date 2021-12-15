Perth Leisure Pool reopens after ‘short notice’ closure

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth Leisure Pool has reopened after it was forced to close unexpectedly on Tuesday.

The centre welcomed visitors back from 9am on Wednesday.

It came after the pool shut at “short notice”, due to water contamination.

Operators Live Active Leisure did not explain what caused the contamination but said “standard procedures” were followed to clean the water.

Swimming lessons to go ahead

The organisation confirmed to customers on social media that swimming lessons will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown, head of contracts and compliance for Live Active Leisure, said: “From time to time pool water can become contaminated.

“In such instances we follow standard procedures to ensure all of the water goes through our filtration system.

“We then need to clean the filtration system by removing some water and replacing it with fresh water.

“Finally we need to make sure the water is chemically balanced and warmed up ready for bathers.

“This process can take up to 27 hours and therefore Perth Leisure Pool reopened at 9am on Wednesday December 15.”

The closure came just two months after the pool had reopened following a closure of more than a year, due to flooding caused by storm damage.