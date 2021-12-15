Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool reopens after ‘short notice’ closure

By Emma Duncan
December 15 2021, 9.42am Updated: December 15 2021, 5.09pm
perth pool reopening
The pool shut unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Perth Leisure Pool has reopened after it was forced to close unexpectedly on Tuesday.

The centre welcomed visitors back from 9am on Wednesday.

It came after the pool shut at “short notice”, due to water contamination.

Operators Live Active Leisure did not explain what caused the contamination but said “standard procedures” were followed to clean the water.

Swimming lessons to go ahead

The organisation confirmed to customers on social media that swimming lessons will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown, head of contracts and compliance for Live Active Leisure, said:  “From time to time pool water can become contaminated.

“In such instances we follow standard procedures to ensure all of the water goes through our filtration system.

“We then need to clean the filtration system by removing some water and replacing it with fresh water.

“Finally we need to make sure the water is chemically balanced and warmed up ready for bathers.

“This process can take up to 27 hours and therefore Perth Leisure Pool reopened at 9am on Wednesday December 15.”

The closure came just two months after the pool had reopened following a closure of more than a year, due to flooding caused by storm damage.

