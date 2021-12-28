Bikes worth five figures stolen from Perthshire home on Christmas Eve

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are hunting thieves who stole three motorbikes and a mountain bike with a five-figure sum from a Perthshire home on Christmas Eve.

The raid happened at a property on the A984, between the Meikleour crossroads and Bendochy crossroads, near Coupar Angus.

Three Yamaha off-road motorbikes – two YZ250s and a YZ125 – were taken in the early hours of Friday along with a red Santa Cruz High Tower mountain bike.

Thief may have made off over nearby field

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At least one of the bikes may have been taken away over nearby fields.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered these bikes for sale or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be passed 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0566 of December 24.”