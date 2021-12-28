Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bikes worth five figures stolen from Perthshire home on Christmas Eve

By Katy Scott
December 28 2021, 5.42pm
stolehn perthshire motorbikes theft
The bikes were taken from the property between midnight and 6am.

Police are hunting thieves who stole three motorbikes and a mountain bike with a five-figure sum from a Perthshire home on Christmas Eve.

The raid happened at a property on the A984, between the Meikleour crossroads and Bendochy crossroads, near Coupar Angus.

Three Yamaha off-road motorbikes – two YZ250s and a YZ125 – were taken in the early hours of Friday along with a red Santa Cruz High Tower mountain bike.

Thief may have made off over nearby field

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At least one of the bikes may have been taken away over nearby fields.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered these bikes for sale or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be passed 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0566 of December 24.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier