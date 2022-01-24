Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concern as more drivers caught speeding in Perth and Kinross than in Dundee and Angus combined

By Anita Diouri
January 24 2022, 5.30pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.36pm
Speeding offences in Perth and Kinross have risen by 63%.

The number of drivers caught speeding in Perth and Kinross has rocketed by 63% in a year.

Police caught 1,512 speeding motorists on the region’s roads in the three months from July to September last year.

This compared to 926 during the same period in 2020.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison addressed councillors.

And more people were detected breaking the speed limit during the period in Perthshire than in Dundee and Angus combined.

Police say differences in Covid restrictions meant there were far more vehicles on the road in 2021.

This has made year-on-year comparisons difficult.

But the figures follow a concerted crackdown on dangerous driving in Perthshire during the past few months.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said the efforts to influence driver behaviour would continue.

Crackdown on speeding to continue

Mr Davison revealed the figures at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and communities committee on Monday.

He said the increase in the number of drivers detected was due to the concerted police action.

“Clearly we are looking to try and influence driver behaviour and report accordingly,” he said.

Councillor Grant Laing
Councillor Grant Laing queried the figures.

Police say most speeding offences in the area are detected on trunk roads, where the limit is set at 60 or 70 mile per hour.

Officers are therefore focusing most of their efforts on those roads, followed by routes with 40mph speed limits.

Some councillors were concerned that Perth and Kinross appeared to attract more speeding drivers than Dundee and Angus.

Strathtay SNP councillor Grant Laing asked: “Is this because we have so many trunk roads running through Perth and Kinross?

“And the people who’ve committed the speeding offences – is it people visiting the area, driving through the area on the trunk roads?

“Or is it actually residents of Perth and Kinross that are committing these speeding offences at a much higher rate than residents of Dundee or Angus?”

Mr Davison assured Mr Laing it was due to more motorists passing through.

He said: “Perth and Kinross does have significantly more trunk roads and is also an area of great appeal for people to come and visit and to transition through.

“So that certainly reflects why it’s an area of greater focus in terms of roads policing”

